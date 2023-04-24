Jonjo Shelvey ordered to stay at home after angry reaction to being named on Forest bench

Jonjo Selvey - Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Steve Cooper ordered Jonjo Shelvey to stay at home last weekend after the Nottingham Forest midfielder's furious reaction to being named as a substitute.

Shelvey was excluded from Cooper's matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Liverpool following a confrontation after a team meeting.

Telegraph Sport understands Shelvey was angry after being told he would be starting on the bench for the second successive match.

He has been carrying a slight knock to his calf but was prepared to make himself available in order to play against one of his former clubs, where he spent three years between 2010 and 2013.

But after reacting badly to the team selection, Cooper then instructed him not to travel to Merseyside with the matchday squad.

The January signing is now facing a battle to win back his starting place over the final six games of the campaign.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson (left) and Nottingham Forest's Jonjo Shelvey battle for the ball during the Premier League match - David Davies/PA Wire

It is believed that Cooper was unhappy with Shelvey’s performances in training last week and felt he had to take a stand.

Despite signing 30 players this season, the Welshman has still fostered a culture and togetherness within the dressing room and decided that Shelvey’s response was unacceptable.

Shelvey arrived in the winter transfer window from Newcastle for a minimal fee, signing a 2½-year contract at the City Ground.

He has made eight appearances so far but has not played since a costly mistake against Aston Villa which led to the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat earlier this month.

Forest have not won in 11 matches and are running out of time to retain their top-flight status, following a 23-year absence.

Cooper's squad face Brighton on Wednesday at home one point adrift from 17th-placed Leicester, who play Leeds on Tuesday.

"The run is far from what we want it to be," said Cooper. "We have to take responsibility for that and always try to change things around, and the challenge continues.

"We’re not in the situation we’re in because of the last two games, it was the phase before that. There’s still six games to play and we’re in amongst a group who are in a similar situation."

Scott McKenna, the Scotland international, is the latest player to sustain an injury and will miss the rest of the season with a fractured collarbone.

Willy Boly is also expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with a serious hamstring injury, but Serge Aurier and Cheikhou Kouyaté could return to training later this week.