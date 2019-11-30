Jonjo Shelvey jokes he's a Liverpool 'hero' after helping Newcastle take points off Man City

Jonjo Shelvey believes bagging the late leveller in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City will make him a hero on Merseyside.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s goal did more than earn his own side a point - it deprived the Reds’ main title challengers of a crucial three.

That draw could see Jurgen Klopp’s side move 11 points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table later on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

READ MORE: Manchester City drop crucial points in title race after 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Live Premier League this December. Only on Prime Video.

“Yeah, I’ll be a Liverpool hero now,” Shelvey joked to BT Sport. “But no, It’s about us, we need to get as many points on the board as possible to guarantee safety.

“They are a quality side. You don’t get to be champions of the Premier League for nothing. It’s a massive point. We dust ourselves down and go again Thursday.”

Raheem Sterling handed the title challengers the lead before Jetro Willems almost immediately levelled for the hosts.

Jonjo Shelvey was the hero on Tyneside as he bagged a late equaliser for Newcastle. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

His long-range strike saw Manchester City drop more points in the Premier League title race. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kevin de Bruyne thought he had handed City all three points with a stunning half-volley from the edge of the box, before Shelvey slammed home an equally brilliant long-range strike two minutes from time.

And Shelvey said the result was the perfect antidote after losing to fellow bottom-half side Aston Villa on Monday.

“Yeah we thought we had probably deserved a point,” the 27-year-old midfielder said. “They keep the ball so well. A point was probably a fair result in the end. Against them it is always going to be difficult.

“We needed to bounce back after Monday night, it was very disappointing.

“We showed a good account of ourselves, showed a bit of character.”

Featured from our writers:

Story continues

Yahoo Sport UK presents Tailgate