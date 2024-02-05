Joni Mitchell wins 10th Grammy for her 'very joyous' live album, set to perform at awards

LOS ANGELES — Joni Mitchell is often a woman of few words, but she offered genuine sentiment while accepting her latest Grammy win.

Mitchell, 80, won her 10th career Grammy for best folk album for her live album, "Joni Mitchell at Newport," with musical steward Brandi Carlile by her side.

"We had so much fun at that concert, and I think you can feel it on the record," Mitchell said of the recording, which marked her first public performance in 20 years after she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 event. "It's a very joyous record because of the people I played with and the spirit of the occasion was very high and it went onto the record. Even the audience sounds like music."

Mitchell is slated to make her debut Grammys performance during Sunday's ceremony.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell arrives for the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song ceremony in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2023.

The Mitchell renaissance — aided by Carlile, whom she met at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala several years ago — has been remarkable considering the "Both Sides, Now" legend essentially retired following a 2015 brain aneurysm and the intensive rehabilitation it required.

But her now-famous "Joni Jams," which began at her home with artists including Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Hozier and Annie Lennox, were nudged into public view last summer with a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington.

Mitchell also just announced a pair of "Joni Jams" to be held at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 19-20, her first appearances in Los Angeles since 2000.

The revered singer-songwriter's recent live performances were preceded by a handful of accolades, including a Kennedy Center Honor in December 2021, being christened the MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy in April 2022 — where she tentatively joined Carlile, Jon Batiste and others for a few lines of "Big Yellow Taxi" — and earning the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song for her lifetime contributions to music.

