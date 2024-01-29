Joni Mitchell Set to Perform at the Grammy Awards for First Time Ever Next Month

Mitchell, 80, is nominated for a Grammy this year in the best folk album category and already holds nine wins

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Joni Mitchell poses on the red carpet at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for American Song

Joni Mitchell is still making her mark at 80!

The Grammys announced in a news release on Sunday that the "Big Yellow Taxi" singer will perform at the awards ceremony on Feb 4. for the first time in her storied career.

Mitchell, 80, is nominated for one Grammy at the upcoming event in the best folk album category for her album Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live].

The "River" singer also announced the performance on her Instagram account on Sunday.

David Redfern/Redferns Joni Mitchell performing on stage at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

She joins a list of performers that already includes Billie Eilsh, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2, who will be performing live from their residency venue, The Sphere, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mitchell is already a nine-time Grammy Award winner and has been nominated a total of 18 times. Her last Grammy win came in 2022, when she took home best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Joni Mitchell performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for American Song

2022 was a big year for Mitchell. She marked her first live performance in 20 years at the Newport Folk Festival in July 2022. Mitchell's set was recorded and released in the form of the 2023 album, ultimately earning the singer her first Grammy nomination in a folk category in many years.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb 4. It will be held live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



