Joni Mitchell to Pull Her Music From Spotify ‘In Solidarity With Neil Young’

Following Neil Young earlier this week, Joni Mitchell announced Friday that she is intends to pull her music from Spotify in protest of the platform’s support for people who spread misinformation and “lies” about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” Mitchell said in a statement posted to her official site.

Mitchell didn’t mention podcast superstar Joe Rogan by name, but Neil Young specifically cited Rogan’s frequent promotion of misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19 as the reason he pulled his music from the streaming service.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule,” Young wrote on Monday.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he continued.

Like Young, Mitchell is herself a polio survivor; both contracted the illness during the last major outbreak of the illness in 1952. That same year, the first effective vaccine against polio was developed at the University of Pittsburg by a team led by Jonas Salk and by 1955 was widely distributed.

Representatives for Spotify didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

