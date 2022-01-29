Joni Mitchell Removes Her Songs From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Disinfo

Getty

Joni Mitchell announced late Friday that she had requested all her music be removed from Spotify over disinformation about coronavirus vaccines on the streaming service.

The singer, whose hits include “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” and “California,” wrote in a statement: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

The move comes after Neil Young removed all his music from Spotify for the same reason. Both Young and Mitchell cited a letter from over 200 doctors decrying disinformation and vaccine hesitancy peddled on The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world. Spotify inked a $100 million deal with Rogan for exclusive distribution rights to his show.

“They can either have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the “Heart of Gold” singer said.

Both Young and Mitchell are survivors of polio and staunch proponents of vaccination science.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter from The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.