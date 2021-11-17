Jones' triple-double sparks No. 7 Stanford in 77-55 win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had a triple double to help No. 7 Stanford rebound from a rare home loss with a 77-55 win over Portland on Tuesday night.

Jones, the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Final Four, finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as Stanford got back on track after being upset by Texas on Sunday.

That defeat snapped a 21-game winning streak for the defending national champion Cardinal and also marked the first non-conference loss at home since December 2017.

But Stanford (2-1) turned up the defensive intensity against the Pilots (2-1), who won their first two games by a combined 64 points.

Alex Fowler had 13 points and Maisie Burnham added for Portland, but the Pilots hurt themselves with a whopping 32 turnovers.

Portland shot 53% from the field in the first half but committed 18 turnovers that Stanford converted into 17 points. The Cardinal also hurt the Pilots inside, outscoring them 28-10 in the paint in the first half to lead 43-24 at the break.

Cameron Brink scored 21 points for Stanford, which jumped out to a 20-4 lead and added a 12-0 run to start the second quarter after Portland finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Portland: The Pilots return plenty of players from last season and should be a factor in the West Coast Conference. But they learned they can’t be so careless with the basketball and expect to hang with a national powerhouse.

Stanford: The Cardinal dominated but it’s clear that full-court pressure defense can get the team out of sync. Portland climbed back into the game in the third quarter by forcing some turnovers.

UP NEXT

Portland: The Pilots face Hawaii on Friday to open the Bank of Hawaii Classic in Honolulu.

Stanford: The Cardinal hits the road for the first time to play at Gonzaga on Sunday.

