Jones thriving in middle-order as England continue to dominate against West Indies

Middle-order batting wasn’t Amy Jones’ preferred option but the positional switch is bearing fruit after she steered England to a 4-0 series lead over West Indies.

The wicketkeeper-batter arrived at the crease at 35-3 and finally left with 55 to her name from just 37 balls, with her half-century the fourth quickest in women’s T20Is for England.

Five fours and two sixes were struck in an innings featuring just eight dot balls as the hosts recovered from a tricky position in Derby to reach 166-6, their highest score of the series.

Once again it proved too much for the West Indies to chase, losing by 44 runs as the impressive Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn finished with two wickets apiece.

“It’s great to get the first fifty in England, it felt really good out there and batting in a different position to what I’m used to is a challenge, but one I’m enjoying,” she said. “I’m feeling pretty good at the moment.

“It wasn’t my preference when it was decided initially, I’ve always opened and it’s where I’ve seen myself. But since doing it, it’s been a new challenge and I am enjoying it.

“It’s fun going straight out there. You have to adapt to the situation which is quite interesting.

“I finished well when I played down the order at the World Cup – a lot has changed since then but it’s pleasing the way that it’s gone in this series.”

Jones’ half-century was her fourth in the shortest format but the first she has made lower than No.3 in the order.

Scores of 24 and 25 in the series’ openers marked a good start in Derby with a big score always on the cards once she made the most of tired West Indies bowling.

Lisa Keightley’s side had looked to use the keeper at the top of the order, opening the batting but struggling for an impact in this year’s T20 World Cup.

And while slotting down the order wasn’t the 27-year-old’s immediate preference, Jones is certainly making the most of adding impetus to the innings, with England scoring 112 in the last ten overs to go 4-0 up ahead of Wednesday’s final match.

“I was pretty frustrated to have missed out in the second game, I was feeling good and had quite a few overs to bat out there,” she added.

“It’s such a great place to be. Every batter knows that we can go out there and play positively because we bat quite deep. Anya Shrubsole is down as No.11 but she’s not a No.11 at all.

“We’ve got the confidence in the team. Everyone wants to take responsibility and to lead the team but it’s nice to be able to keep going, knowing that we’ve got some really good batters all the way down.”