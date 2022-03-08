Jones Soda’s Fountain Syrup Now Sold at Costco Business Centers

Bag-in-Box Placement at All Business Center Sites Expands New Channel for Fountain Business

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced that it has secured a new placement for its Root Beer bag-in-box (BIB) cane sugar syrup with all Costco Business Centers across the U.S., further expanding the company’s presence in the foodservice channel. The listing introduces the Jones fountain beverage program to Costco’s large members-only wholesale clientele, including restaurants, bars, convenience stores, offices, and other businesses in need of fountain beverage supplies.

Placement of the three-gallon BIBs marks the first time that Jones Soda has secured nationwide distribution across the Costco Business Center system. Jones’ classic cane sugar root beer was selected because of the creamy, premium taste of Jones’ cane sugar formulation and the appeal of a mainstream flavor to its customers.

A QR code on each bag-in-box package points purchasers to a special website offering point-of-purchase items for their fountain machines, including Jones-branded decals, signs, magnets and dispenser labels. The offer is designed to equip purchasers with tools to support their fountain programs as well as to drive brand recognition among fountain users.

“We saw significant growth in our fountain business last year and continue to lean into this category as an important part of our strategic plans,” said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. “With special merchandise that attracts business customers, earlier hours than other Costco warehouses for easy business shopping, strong beverage sales, and of course Costco’s overall sales volume, Costco Business Centers provide a new opportunity to increase our market penetration in the fountain segment. By offering these businesses a competitively priced, nationally recognized, premium alternative to the other national fountain syrup brands, we believe we are positioning ourselves for continued growth in this area.”

The first BIB shipments arrived at Costco Business Centers this month.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

