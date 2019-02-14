Jones shocks Trump in round two upset

Duane Jones admitted shocking Judd Trump in the second round of the Welsh Open was hugely enjoyable in front of a home crowd.

Jones, from Mountain Ash in Rhondda Cynon Taf, emerged 4-2 victor over the in-form Masters champion to book his place in the third round.

And the 25-year-old believes it is important to enjoy the moments of glory on home baize.

“When I was in Berlin [at the German Masters], I had a couple of nice wins there, but it’s not your home town,” he said. “You went back to the home town now and it went a bit flat.

“But it’s nice here, I’ve got my friends down and I’m just enjoying the occasion. I’ve had horrible draws in this tournament before – I’ve had Judd, [Mark] Selby, [Stephen] Maguire, I’ve lost early every year.

“It was a really good occasion, I really enjoyed it and I enjoyed that game.”

