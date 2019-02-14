Jones shocks Trump in round two upset

Duane Jones upset the odds with victory over Judd Trump

Duane Jones admitted shocking Judd Trump in the second round of the Welsh Open was hugely enjoyable in front of a home crowd.

Jones, from Mountain Ash in Rhondda Cynon Taf, emerged 4-2 victor over the in-form Masters champion to book his place in the third round.

And the 25-year-old believes it is important to enjoy the moments of glory on home baize.

“When I was in Berlin [at the German Masters], I had a couple of nice wins there, but it’s not your home town,” he said. “You went back to the home town now and it went a bit flat.

“But it’s nice here, I’ve got my friends down and I’m just enjoying the occasion. I’ve had horrible draws in this tournament before – I’ve had Judd, [Mark] Selby, [Stephen] Maguire, I’ve lost early every year.

“It was a really good occasion, I really enjoyed it and I enjoyed that game.”

