Jones' return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23

  • Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates with teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    1/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates with teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs from Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during a 72-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    2/10

    Minnesota Iowa Football

    Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs from Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during a 72-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) celebrates with teammate Gavin Williams (25) after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    3/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) celebrates with teammate Gavin Williams (25) after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    4/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    5/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    6/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    7/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    8/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    9/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Donny Navarro III (86) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    10/10

    Illinois Iowa Football

    Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Donny Navarro III (86) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates with teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones runs from Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during a 72-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) celebrates with teammate Gavin Williams (25) after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, right, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Donny Navarro III (86) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN BOHNENKAMP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown and the Hawkeyes went on to beat Illinois 33-23 on Saturday.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick near the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter. Linebacker Jack Campbell's 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:36 to play closed the Hawkeyes' scoring.

Illinois' Brandon Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:23 to start the game. But the Illini (4-7, 3-5) had just 9 yards on 10 plays in their next three possessions.

James McCourt had three field goals for the Illini.

Tyler Goodson ran for 132 yards for the Hawkeyes, his third 100-yard game of the season. Alex Padilla, making his second start, was just 6 of 17 for 83 yards.

Peters, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams in the closing seconds, was 16 of 36 for 248 yards. Illinois' Chase Brown, who was averaging 106.4 rushing yards per game, was held to 42 yards on 13 carries.

Iowa extended its winning streak against the Illini to eight games. The Hawkeyes have won 13 of the last 14 in the series.

Illinois was playing without head coach Bret Bielema, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Assistant head coach George McDonald was the interim head coach.

FAMILY MOMENT

Iowa defensive back Henry Marchese was greeted by more than just his parents during the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Marchese’s twin brother, Michael, a senior tight end for Illinois, was also there. The two hugged to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Henry Marchese, who plays on special teams, had a key block on Jones’ kickoff return.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa’s conservative offense drew scattered boos at times from the home fans, especially on a second-quarter possession inside Illinois territory when the Hawkeyes ran three consecutive running plays for minus-4 yards, leading to a Shudak field goal. Still, Iowa stayed in the Big Ten West Division title race heading into the final weekend of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, who have been in the rankings all season, likely hold their position with the win.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Iowa: Visits Nebraska on Friday.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories