Jones and Livramento added to England squad

This additions of Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento mean Lee Carsley now has a squad of 23 players [Getty Images]

Uncapped duo Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have been added to the senior England squad for this week's Nations League matches.

Liverpool midfielder Jones earned his first call-up in May as part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, but did not make the final cut.

The 23-year-old was part of the Young Lions side that won the 2023 European Under-21 Championship under current England interim boss Lee Carsley.

Newcastle full-back Livramento was part of Carsley's senior squad for last month's games against Republic of Ireland and Finland but did not feature.

Captain Harry Kane again trained away from the rest of the squad at St George's Park on Wednesday but is expected to be fit.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish also missed training as a precaution with a minor knock.

The Three Lions host Greece at Wembley on Thursday before playing Finland in Helsinki on Sunday.