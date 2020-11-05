Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Just Recorded A 139% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Jones Lang LaSalle delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$2.1b, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.52, an impressive 139% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Jones Lang LaSalle after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Jones Lang LaSalle's six analysts is for revenues of US$9.40b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 11% to US$9.16. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.64 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$141, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Jones Lang LaSalle, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$175 and the most bearish at US$120 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.3% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Jones Lang LaSalle.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Jones Lang LaSalle's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Jones Lang LaSalle's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$141, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Jones Lang LaSalle analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

