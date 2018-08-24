Jones out for European redemption after suffering athletics heartbreak in Berlin

Jones will compete in the 100m final on Friday evening. Pic: Ben Booth Photography

A gutted Rhys Jones believes a real test of his character is now in store after agonisingly missing out on the World Para Athletics European Championship podium.

The Welshman finished fourth in the T37 200m – just 0.06 seconds outside of the medals as a disappointing end to the race saw him miss out on glory in Berlin.

His efforts earlier in the day had proven more consistent in reaching the final but that was to be as good as it got, with the 100m the next event to focus on.

It meant disappointment ensued at the finish line but Jones was also keen to take stock on a discipline that isn’t his everything in the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest,” he said. “I felt like I came off the bend in contention, I gave it everything I had and it was just one race too much on the day.

“It’s not won at the start, it is won at the finish and I have finished outside the medals. I am gutted, gutted.

“I am the fittest and fastest I have been ever, this is the first Championships I have come into not injured so I don’t know.

“Congratulations to the boys that won the medals, it is there for the taking and whoever wins deserves it on the day.

“The 200m is always a bit of a shock to be selected for, the 100m is a real test of my character now. I need to get my head in the right space ready for Friday.”

Also competing in Berlin was Cardiff’s Jordan Howe, already a double Paralympian despite being aged just 22.

He started well in his T35 100m final, leading after the first 50m but was overtaken by world record holder Ihor Tsvietov who claimed the win, leaving Howe without a medal with just two racers competing.

