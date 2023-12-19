Jonathan Van Ness Shares Update After Unspecified Surgery, Says 'I'm Gonna Be Great'

The 'Queer Eye' star admitted to having morbid thoughts pre-surgery, saying they blew out their hair "in case I dropped dead on the table"

Jonathan Van Ness underwent surgery early on Monday for an undisclosed medical issue, but says, “Don’t worry, I’m totally fine.”

The Queer Eye star shared the update via their Instagram stories, showing off a bandaged right hand where Van Ness “had to get that little, like IV, thing” as they needed to go under anesthesia for the procedure.

“Never gone under anesthesia before,” Van Ness, 36, shared. “And when I came out of the surgery — which went really good, you guys. I’m gonna be great. I’m gonna be fine — do you know what I said?”

“I woke up and I said ‘Maid in Manhattan,’” Van Ness said, referencing the 2002 rom-com where Jennifer Lopez plays a posh hotel maid who pretends to be a socialite.

“I haven’t thought about that movie since 2006 or whatever," Van Ness said. "And then I started sobbing.”

Van Ness did admit in a later Instagram story to having some “morbid” thoughts before undergoing surgery, saying, “I literally woke up early to wash and blow dry my hair in case I dropped dead on the table or something, because I didn’t want a mortician to do it.”

The Curious Now podcaster showed off some luxurious locks, courtesy their own line of JVN haircare products.

“I love blowout milk so much,” they said, referencing their own well-reviewed JVN Blowout Styling Milk. “Like, look how good. Is this the hair of someone who just came out of surgery?”

But it wasn't all lighthearted news, as Van Ness shared an update from their doctors. “They said the pain’s going to be intense tomorrow. Oh my God, but my hair looks great, so….”

“So basically I just need to, like, rest and do no strenuous activity for, like, literally a week. A long time for me,” Van Ness said, asking fans for recommendations on what to watch while recuperating, as they’ve already finished The Gilded Age.

“What else am I watching, guys?” they asked.

The next morning, the star showed of their “Painkiller, coffee…dance” strutting in the sunshine on their porch and asking fans to guess the movie they were impersonating — and letting an “ow!” slide, mid-choreography.

(Spoiler alert: It’s Sandra Bullock’s 2000 film Miss Congeniality, which Van Ness said “speaks to all gay millennials in a very deep way.”)

