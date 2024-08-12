Jonathan Taylor among Indianapolis Colts players to wear 'Guardian Caps' in preseason game

At least five players for the Indianapolis Colts wore “Guardian Caps” during Sunday's preseason opener vs. the Denver Broncos.

The blue, eggcrate padding is attached to helmets and mandatory for players during training camp in an effort to cut down on concussions. This year players can choose to wear the protective headwear in games for the first time.

In Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Broncos, running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zavier Scott, tight end Kylen Granson, safety Rodney Thomas II and linebacker Grant Stuard used them. The blue padding is covered with a white outer layer that included the Colts horseshoe logo and blue stripe, making it more difficult to determine who was using the protection.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Our (medical and equipment) guys here do a great job of keeping us informed,” said Scott. “They’ve done the testing, and I don’t know the numbers, but they say it (offers) a significant reduction in concussions.”

Taylor said he was trying out the Guardian Cap to see how it felt in a game and didn't commit to continue using it.

According to NFL research, the cap can absorb at least 10% of the force of a hit.

It was difficult to tell which players were wearing the Guardian Caps at first glance; the straps from the coverings can be seen and the helmet looks bigger on a closer look, however.

What are Guardian Caps

Guardian Caps are pads attached to helmets in an effort to reduce the risk of suffering a concussion while playing football.

NFL players are required to wear them during training camp practices and, for the first time, can chose to wear them during games.

Guardian Caps in games

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) attempts to tackle Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' James Daniels is believed to be the first NFL player to wear a Guardian Cap in a game on Friday night. No one had used on in the first three preseason games.

