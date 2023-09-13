Jonathan Sheppard, British racehorse trainer who became king of US steeplechasing – obituary

Jonathan Sheppard, racing at Lexington, Kentucky, in 2009 - Anne M. Eberhardt

Jonathan Sheppard, who has died aged 82, was a British racehorse trainer who made his name in America by winning everything there is to win in US steeplechasing, including the American Grand National, the Colonial Cup and the New York Turf Writers Cup Handicap, each of them many times over.

The greatest jumps trainer in US history, with an all-time record of 1,242 victories between 1965 and 2021, he held the leading trainer title 26 times over fences, also a record. Among his most famous horses was Flatterer, winner of the Eclipse award for best US steeplechaser of the year for an unprecedented four years in a row from 1983 to 1986, and runner-up in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 1987 to See You Then.

Sheppard was also more than handy at producing winners on the Flat, including Storm Cat, who was the leading sire in North America in 1999 and 2000, and Forever Together, the 2008 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner.

Some of his success derived from English methods that had not been widely adopted in the US – including the idea of stabling most of his horses at his own large yard near Philadelphia, rather than at various racecourses, which was the American custom.

Infinitely patient with his horses, he had a ferocious work ethic, driving thousands of miles each year to be present at as many races as possible. On more than one occasion he is said to have been stopped by motorway traffic cops who spotted him reading the racing form with one hand while holding the steering wheel in the other.

Jonathan Sheppard, left, in 2005, receiving a trophy for Rochester, who won the Sycamore Breeders' Cup, ridden by Gary Stevens, right

Jonathan Eustace Sheppard was born on December 2 1940 in the village of Ashwell in north Hertfordshire, one of the four children of Daniel, a Jockey Club official, and his wife, Cynthia. Horses were a consuming passion, and as a young man, while trying to stick it out in the family stockbroking business, he tried his hand as a point-to-point rider.

However, the Jockey Club’s conflict of interest rules precluded him from involvement at a higher level of racing due to his father’s role in the administration of the sport as a senior handicapper. In 1961 he decided to move to the US, where he would have a freer rein.

After spending four years as a moderately successful jockey for the jumps trainer Burley Cocks, Sheppard decided to see if he could do better as a trainer. In 1965, still in his 20s, he began to take on horses owned by George Strawbridge, a young member of the Campbell Soup family.

Jonathan Sheppard in Lexington, Kentucky, 2009

Mistakes were made in the early days, and when a Strawbridge horse picked up a leg injury in one race, Sheppard admitted that its bandages had been applied too tightly and its jumping boots had been fitted incorrectly. Rather than looking askance at such rookie errors, Strawbridge was impressed by Sheppard’s honesty and decided to throw in his lot with the fledgling trainer. Their relationship blossomed to the extent that, from the mid-70s onwards, they became one of the leading owner/trainer partnerships in US racing.

Sheppard won his first leading steeplechase trainer title in 1972, and in all – over fences and on the Flat, on grass and on dirt – he had 3,426 victories from 20,997 starts with earnings of $88.7 million.

Apart from a magic touch with horses, Sheppard was a notable mentor to young trainers. One of his first assistants, Janet Elliot, became the first woman to win a steeplechase training title (in 1991), while another, Graham Motion, went on to have winners in the Kentucky Derby and Dubai World Cup, and Leslie Young became US steeplechasing’s champion trainer in 2022.

Sheppard was inducted into the US Racing Hall of Fame in 1990, served as president of the National Steeplechase Association from 2004 to 2006, and in 2013 was presented with US steeplechasing’s highest honour, the F Ambrose Clark Award.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, whom he married in 1990, and by three children from two previous marriages.

Jonathan Sheppard, born December 2 1940, died August 27 2023