Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel 'Got Moves' in Halloween Costumes

The couple spent their Halloween dancing the night away at a house party

Zooey Deschanel/ Instagram Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Halloween 2023

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are certainly in the Halloween spirit with their costume choices this year.

The couple, who have been together since 2019 and became engaged in August, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing fun costumes for the spooky holiday.

“Didn’t you know? Red Riding Hood’s got moves,” the New Girl alum, 43, captioned a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Deschanel danced the night away in the backyard of a home in one of the videos she shared on social media.

In the carousel’s first image, she and her Property Brothers beau, 45, stood with each other on a lit, multi-colored floor installation at a Halloween house party.

On her Instagram Story, she shared more images from the fun-filled evening, including one of herself and her future spouse on the dance floor. “Just getting the dance party started,” she wrote over one photo.

Although they affectionately posed for the snaps, the couple didn’t dress alike for the occasion.

Zooey Deschanel/ Instagram Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Halloween 2023

Deschanel wore a red mini dress with red leggings underneath, and a hooded red cape to complete her Little Red Riding Hood ensemble.

The HGTV talent looked to be an elf, but clarified his costume over on his own Instagram account.

“I know what you’re thinking…a little tall for an elf right? 😅 #Link #LegendofZelda,” he captioned one of three uploads.

He also jokingly addressed their costumes not quite being on the same page.

“I know what you’re thinking… Which Red Riding Hood and Zelda crossover is this?” Scott wrote on a follow-up post of himself and his bride to be.

A third Instagram upload was a joint post from his twin brother Drew Scott which featured both television personality siblings and their significant others, as well as Drew, 45, and wife Linda Phan’s 1-year-old son Parker.

“Just trying out some new looks…they may stick 😆 Happy Halloween 👻,” the group photo was captioned.



Related: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonathan and Deschanel seem to enjoy all things Halloween-related, as the duo went on a themed outing for the holiday at Disneyland in 2021, with the Elf actress sharing images of the outing in an Instagram post at the time.

The couple celebrated the holiday in 2022 as well. Jonathan went as the Marvel character Dr. Strange, while Deschanel wore a Lady Guinevere costume.

Teri Bocko Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel posted some adorable Instagram photos of her and Jonathan alongside the caption: "Dr. Strange and a princess walk into a haunted house… what could go wrong? 🤔."

Jonathan shared images of the couple's costumes as well. Alongside his Instagram photos, he wrote, "I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere. Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.