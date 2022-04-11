Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Pic with Zooey Deschanel: 'I Just Luv Ya'

Dave Quinn
·4 min read

Jonathan Scott shared some love for Zooey Deschanel on Sunday!

The HGTV star, 43, posted a sweet picture of him and his girlfriend to his Instagram page, the selfie snapped as the two — both dressed in shades of blue — smiled closely together while standing in front of a lush wall of greenery.

He and the New Girl star, 42, first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings (actress Emily Deschanel and real estate agent Drew Scott) and made their relationship official in August of that year.

In his caption, Jonathan gave Zooey a reason for the post, explaining it was "'cause I just luv ya 🥰."

The two have been open about their love on social media. Just last month, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party where Jonathan was photographed carrying Zooey's voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm.

"You've affectionately held my heart for almost 3 years, the least I could do is hold your train for 3 hours 🥰," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "You looked beautiful as always."

"You are my numero uno!!!!" she gushed in response. "Best boyfriend in the world! ❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

RELATED: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal New Home Has Perfect Spot for 'Cheesy' Family Photos

Back in December, the couple marked a relationship milestone when they revealed they had purchased their home together in Los Angeles.

Jonathan and Zooey, who closed on the house in 2020 and have been renovating the property since then, plan to live in the space with Deschanel's children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 6; whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

After nearly two years of work, the couple gave fans a sneak peek of their 1938 Georgian home — which they named Park House — in the April issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is published by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

The couple designed the property as a place for friends and family to gather. "The biggest thing we've missed is having friends over. We want to entertain!" Jonathan shared, Zooey adding that they "want guests to come into a space that's beautiful, warm, and welcoming. We want them to feel happy!"

In renovating the space, the pair wanted to ensure that Park House kept its traditional aesthetic. They included ornate woodwork, handmade brass plates and reclaimed wood beams in the home while modernizing it with energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly features.

"I grew up in a 1920s Spanish-style house, and I've always loved older homes," Zooey explained. "Modern is cool, but it doesn't have the same draw for me. I love the character of old houses, the personality."

"We spent a long time figuring out the best details to make each room special," she continued. "At first glance, you'd think this could all be original. That's what we're going for."

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Throws 'Intimate Party' for Zooey Deschanel's Birthday: 'All About the Details'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

And while it just might seem like another Jonathan renovation to Property Brothers viewers, purchasing and renovating a home together was not only a big step for the couple but for Jonathan, too.

Not only did he previously call it "the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career" — which is saying something seeing as he's renovated more than 500 homes for other families — but it's also proven to be the longest, with many pandemic-related delays over the last two years.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Bought Their 'Dream Home': 'Where We'll See the Kids Grow Up'

Jonathan is patient. "We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house," he said in a personal essay in the winter issue of Reveal. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kylie Jenner seemingly confirms her son still does not have a name

    Jenner and Scott revealed last month their newborn son is no longer named Wolf Webster

  • Fact check: Fictional Tucker Carlson quote about Ukraine spreads on social media

    Thousands of social media users shared a made-up quote in which Tucker Carlson appeared to question the authenticity of images from Bucha, Ukraine.

  • Fans Are Flipping Over Katy Perry’s Toned Legs And Abs In New IG Photos

    Katy Perry, 37, showed off her strong legs and abs in a neon orange matching set on Instagram. Hot yoga and plyometrics are her favorite ways to break a sweat.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the West

    The field isn't yet set, but it's not too early for Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to discuss potential postseason matchups in the NHL's Western Conference.

  • NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday. The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Two-time Cup champion Lightning facing rare bit of adversity

    Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back