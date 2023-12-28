Advertisement

Jonathan Scott Draws Inspiration from Kristin Davis’ “And Just Like That...” Christmas Onesie: ‘Who Wore It Better?’

Erin Clements
·2 min read

“I’m going to give this one to you,” Davis commented on the Instagram post

<p>Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty</p>

Jonathan Scott is channeling Charlotte York  — and Kristin Davis approves.

On Wednesday, the Property Brothers host shared side-by-side photos of himself in a red-and-black plaid onesie and Davis wearing a similar outfit as her character on And Just Like That....

“And just like that… the plaid Christmas onsie makes a comeback,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, adding the hashtag #whoworeitbetter.

Charlotte sported the cozy garment during a snow day on “Bomb Cyclone,” the sixth episode of the Sex and the City reboot’s second season.

“I’m going to give this one to you ❣️,” Davis commented on the post.

The Office’s Kate Flannery weighed in on Scott’s fashion choice, writing, “Bold move, sir! Didn’t figure you for a Sex and the City fan.”

<p>Craig Blankenhorn/Max/Courtesy Everett</p>

Davis previously collaborated with Jonathan and brother Drew Scott when she appeared on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU earlier this year.

In the episode, the actress helped out a close friend and fellow single mom named Tiffany, who she said has been there for her "through the years in so many of those 'pinch' moments."

<p>Discovery, Inc.</p>

On the way to meet Davis, Drew shared that he had "always heard that Kristin was just the nicest person in the world."

"She's got such a big heart," he continued, "and the fact that we can help give back to Tiffany and her daughter Lyric to give them a more beautiful home — that's pretty cool."

Drew and Jonathan reflected on their favorite part about working with A-list stars on their show in an interview with PEOPLE in May.

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan said. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamour — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel just celebrated their first Christmas since getting engaged in August.

"We did it…we Christmased 😻🎄," they wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of a Christmas tree filled with colorful ornaments and multiple gift boxes underneath.

