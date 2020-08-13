Jonathan Pryce: Playing the Duke of Edinburgh is a daunting prospect

Jonathan Pryce said playing the Duke Of Edinburgh will be a “daunting prospect” as he was officially confirmed in The Crown role.

The Game Of Thrones actor, 73, will star in the final two series of the big-budget Netflix drama.

Imelda Staunton has previously been named as the next Queen and Lesley Manville cast as Princess Margaret.

The Welsh star said in a statement on Twitter: “The positive experience I had making The Two Popes (another Netflix production) has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of playing Prince Philip.

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6), alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. pic.twitter.com/zI7NotOfc4 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 13, 2020

“To be doing so with (the show’s creator and writer) Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy.”

The fifth and sixth instalments will bring the drama into the 21st century.

A fourth series, with Olivia Colman as the monarch, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies as Philip, will also air.

Pryce was Oscar-nominated for best actor for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes and played High Sparrow in Game Of Thrones.

Matt Smith played Philip before Menzies took over the role.