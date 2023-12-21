Jonathan Pryce Joins Steve Coogan In Peter Cattaneo & 42’s ‘The Penguin Lessons’; Filming Wraps In Spain With Lionsgate UK Coming Aboard

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) has joined two-time Oscar nominee Steve Coogan in feature drama The Penguin Lessons, which recently wrapped in Spain.

Lionsgate UK has newly boarded the movie as distributor. Two-time Oscar nominee Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) directs for LA and London-based management and production firm 42, with whom he collaborated on Military Wives.

More from Deadline

Vivian El Jaber, Bjorn Gustafsson, Alfonsina Carrocio, Micaela Breque, Tomas Pozzi and Ramiro Blas round out the cast.

Based on the successful book of the same name by Tom Michell, the film charts the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, he discovered instead a complicated and divided nation – and a class of practically unteachable young boys. However, when he finds a small penguin washed up on an oil slicked beach, his life is turned upside down – and the penguin becomes not only a valued friend, but also a teacher to all he meets.

42’s Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh are producing, while Intake Films and Rolling Dice will finance the film, alongside Aperture Media Partners. Nostromo’s Adrián Guerra and Andy Noble will also produce with Robert Walak.

Intake Films’ Joshua Horsfield and Nia Vazirani for Rolling Dice will executive produce, alongside Jeff Pope, who wrote the screenplay, Josh Varney, Tom Michell, and Coogan.

Rocket Science is handling international sales on the feature, while CAA Media Finance is representing the U.S. rights.

Story continues

Game Of Thrones and The Crown star Pryce most recently starred in Apple’s Slow Horses.

42’s Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh said: “We are delighted that the legend Jonathan Pryce is joining us to bring this wonderful story to life, alongside the brilliant leading role played by Steve Coogan, and supported by a penguin. We are thrilled to be working with our partners at Intake Films, Rolling Dice and Nostromo, and to have Lionsgate distributing this film in the UK.”

Lionsgate’s Marie-Claire Benson added: “We’re sure UK audiences will be delighted and uplifted by this heart-warming story of a man who befriends a penguin. Jonathan Pryce was an excellent choice to bring on board to complete the line-up and we look forward to working with 42 & Nostromo Pictures as we plan for the release in UK cinemas.”

Pryce is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates and Anonymous Content.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.