Jonathan Osorio upbeat about what lies ahead for Canadian men's soccer team

·4 min read

Much has changed since Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio first attended a Canadian national team camp in March 2013.

All for the good.

The 28-year-old Osorio, who has won 34 caps for Canada, painted a rosy picture Wednesday of the squad currently training in Bradenton, Fla. While key players such as Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Scott Arfield (Rangers), Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) and Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson (both Besiktas) are not there given the January camp does not fall in a FIFA international window, Osorio likes what he sees in the young talent around him.

This camp is worlds apart from Osorio's first.

"Much different. Much more competitive," Osorio told reporters. "A lot of players playing at good clubs, playing at a high level and playing at their clubs regularly."

In the past, the talent pool wasn't as deep and Canadians were often buried on the depth chart at their clubs.

Osorio welcomes the step up.

"I love it. I wish it was like this eight years ago," he said. "But I'm happy with the way it is now. I'm very excited, The development has come a long way in this country. And it shows every time. Every January camp, it gets better. "

Coach John Herdman says he has some 88 players in his extended talent pool with a top tier of some 45. He will dig into that squad in a busy 2021 with World Cup and Olympic qualifying set to begin in March and the Gold Cup scheduled for July.

First-time call-ups at the Florida camp, the first for Canada since last January, are Tajon Buchanan (New England), Cristian Gutierrez (Vancouver), Belal Halbouni (SV Werder Bremen II, Germany), Alistair Johnston (Nashville SC), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Ralph Priso (Toronto FC), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Frank Sturing (Den Bosch, the Netherlands) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal).

More than half the players in the squad were born 1997 or later, which also makes them eligible for Canada's Olympic team.

"Very very exciting players," said Osorio. "Players that belong on the pitch with the veteran players and all the better players … These young players are making a case to be a part of the full men's team as well."

Now Canada has to deliver on that talent, says Osorio.

The Canadian men have only qualified for one World Cup, in 1986 in Mexico, and have not taken part in the Olympics since 1984. Its lone Gold Cup triumph came in 2000.

"We're still trying to make an imprint on world football, in CONCACAF and in the world," said Osorio. "We're still developing as a team. We have now the talent there. So, of course, we can't waste it. We know this. We're well aware of this. But we're more excited about it than anything."

"These things are possible now. These things are not out of reach," he added.

It will take the Canadian men 20 qualifying matches to get to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It's a long road but there's no better day than today to start working towards that," said Osorio.

With three MLS teams and the Canadian Premier League, Canada now offers a place for talent to develop at home, he believes.

In contrast, a teenage Osorio left friends and family to pursue his soccer dream in Uruguay, along with friend and Canadian teammate Lucas Cavallini (now with the Vancouver Whitecaps).

While they spoke the language — Osorio's parents were born in Colombia while Cavallini's father is originally from Argentina — it wasn't easy. They lived in dormitory-style accommodations with Uruguayan juniors who initially saw them as foreign intruders looking to take their jobs.

"Canada is a young country when it comes to world football," said Osorio. "We're a little bit behind the other countries as far as experience and things like that. But we are gaining knowledge every day, sending coaches to do licences overseas and things like that.

"So things are being done the right way now, the way they are done around the world. And that's what's helping this country grow … As long as we stay on this path, the sky's the limit for Canada soccer, because there is a lot of talent in this country."

The Canadians are set to play the U.S. in a scrimmage Saturday.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Patrick Mahomes participates in 'light practice,' but still in concussion protocol

    Patrick Mahomes 'looked good' in practice, but still isn't out of the NFL's concussion protocol.

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Warriors honour Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama | More Football

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: Risers and fallers heading into Week 2

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape heading into Week 2 of the 2021 NHL season.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Trail Blazers-Grizzlies game on Wednesday postponed for COVID contact tracing

    The two teams are also scheduled to play on Friday.

  • Jonathan Osorio upbeat about what lies ahead for Canadian men's soccer team

    Much has changed since Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio first attended a Canadian national team camp in March 2013. All for the good. The 28-year-old Osorio, who has won 34 caps for Canada, painted a rosy picture Wednesday of the squad currently training in Bradenton, Fla. While key players such as Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Scott Arfield (Rangers), Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) and Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson (both Besiktas) are not there given the January camp does not fall in a FIFA international window, Osorio likes what he sees in the young talent around him. This camp is worlds apart from Osorio's first. "Much different. Much more competitive," Osorio told reporters. "A lot of players playing at good clubs, playing at a high level and playing at their clubs regularly." In the past, the talent pool wasn't as deep and Canadians were often buried on the depth chart at their clubs. Osorio welcomes the step up. "I love it. I wish it was like this eight years ago," he said. "But I'm happy with the way it is now. I'm very excited, The development has come a long way in this country. And it shows every time. Every January camp, it gets better. " Coach John Herdman says he has some 88 players in his extended talent pool with a top tier of some 45. He will dig into that squad in a busy 2021 with World Cup and Olympic qualifying set to begin in March and the Gold Cup scheduled for July. First-time call-ups at the Florida camp, the first for Canada since last January, are Tajon Buchanan (New England), Cristian Gutierrez (Vancouver), Belal Halbouni (SV Werder Bremen II, Germany), Alistair Johnston (Nashville SC), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Ralph Priso (Toronto FC), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Frank Sturing (Den Bosch, the Netherlands) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal). More than half the players in the squad were born 1997 or later, which also makes them eligible for Canada's Olympic team. "Very very exciting players," said Osorio. "Players that belong on the pitch with the veteran players and all the better players … These young players are making a case to be a part of the full men's team as well." Now Canada has to deliver on that talent, says Osorio. The Canadian men have only qualified for one World Cup, in 1986 in Mexico, and have not taken part in the Olympics since 1984. Its lone Gold Cup triumph came in 2000. "We're still trying to make an imprint on world football, in CONCACAF and in the world," said Osorio. "We're still developing as a team. We have now the talent there. So, of course, we can't waste it. We know this. We're well aware of this. But we're more excited about it than anything." "These things are possible now. These things are not out of reach," he added. It will take the Canadian men 20 qualifying matches to get to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. "It's a long road but there's no better day than today to start working towards that," said Osorio. With three MLS teams and the Canadian Premier League, Canada now offers a place for talent to develop at home, he believes. In contrast, a teenage Osorio left friends and family to pursue his soccer dream in Uruguay, along with friend and Canadian teammate Lucas Cavallini (now with the Vancouver Whitecaps). While they spoke the language — Osorio's parents were born in Colombia while Cavallini's father is originally from Argentina — it wasn't easy. They lived in dormitory-style accommodations with Uruguayan juniors who initially saw them as foreign intruders looking to take their jobs. "Canada is a young country when it comes to world football," said Osorio. "We're a little bit behind the other countries as far as experience and things like that. But we are gaining knowledge every day, sending coaches to do licences overseas and things like that. "So things are being done the right way now, the way they are done around the world. And that's what's helping this country grow … As long as we stay on this path, the sky's the limit for Canada soccer, because there is a lot of talent in this country." The Canadians are set to play the U.S. in a scrimmage Saturday. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Trail Blazers-Grizzlies game on Wednesday postponed for COVID contact tracing

    The two teams are also scheduled to play on Friday.

  • Brittany Brees reveals Drew Brees played through 2020 season with torn rotator cuff

    Drew Brees dealt with some significant injuries in 2020.

  • Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson remains top-ranked prospect for 2021 CFL draft

    They haven't played football since 2019, but Calgary offensive lineman Logan Bandy and Saskatchewan defensive back Nelson Lokombo are still garnering attention. Bandy, a six-foot-five, 285-pound Calgary native, and the five-foot-11, 195-pound Lokomobo, of Abbotsford, B.C., are both participating virtually in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, which won't be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just being selected is an accomplishment considering U Sports cancelled its 2020 campaign due to the novel coronavirus. And on Wednesday, the two were included on the CFL Scouting Bureau's list of the top-20 prospects for this year's draft. Bandy was ranked No. 16 (down from No. 12 in October) while Lokombo dropped five spots to No. 19. "It's really tough to not be able to play or practise," Bandy said during a CFL videoconference. "In a year that's as crazy as it is, it's about staying fresh and finding ways to make yourself better (even) if that means workouts at home, Zoom meetings or whatever. "It's a lot of mental work. In Zoom meetings you're taking notes . . . Nelson and I have both been in meeting for the Shrine game and it's listening to guys who've had the draft experience and what they went through. As for the physical side, it's about maintenance . . . you have to stay as physically ready as possible and go by any means to get that done." Lokombo agreed. "It's not what we wanted it to be . . . it really sucks," he said. "I'm back here in B.C. training and it was definitely tough coming out here with no gyms open and not having any access to facilities. "You really have to be able to maintain . . . whether that's having home workouts or going out for runs on your own time. It's definitely something you have to persevere through." Alaric Jackson, a six-foot-six, 320-pound offensive lineman at Iowa, again held down the top spot. Jackson, of Windsor, Ont., was ranked No. 1 in the first list released in October. Josh Palmer, of Brampton, Ont., a receiver at Tennessee, moved up two spots to No. 2 ahead of Chuba Hubbard of Sherwood Park, Alta. Hubbard wasn't initially ranked because he was still a junior at Oklahoma State but has since declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Calgary's Amen Ogbongbemiga, a linebacker at Oklahoma State, fell two spots to No. 4 ahead of Jevon Holland of Coquitlam, B.C., a junior defensive back at Oregon who also was unranked but has declared for the NFL draft. Rounding out the top-10, in order, are: Virginia receiver Terrell Jana (Vancouver, ranked No. 3 in October); Texas State offensive lineman Liam Dobson (Ottawa); New Mexico offensive lineman Sage Doxtater (Welland, Ont.); North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (Toronto); and Montreal offensive lineman Pierre-Olivier Lestage (Saint-Eustache, Que.), who was the top-ranked U Sports player. In fact, 16 of the players listed attended NCAA schools, not a surprise as many American institutions played football this season. The other at a Canadian university was Laurier offensive lineman Bryce Bell, of Waterloo, Ont., at No. 20. "It's definitely tough to get noticed because the NCAA is played on a much larger scale, a lot more people are in-tune to that," Lokombo said. "But as long as you know what you're capable of and know you can produce when your time comes or the opportunity presents itself, you should be OK." Lokombo has the benefit of training with his older brother, Bo, a veteran CFL linebacker now with the Toronto Argonauts. The junior Lokombo said while he hasn't formally decided whether to play pro or return to Saskatchewan this fall, the prospect of suiting up with his brother is an interesting one. "I've always dreamt of playing with him so that would definitely be a cool moment," he said. "I've always been inspired by my brother and having a guy who's in the CFL and is a CFL vet is huge." The CFL also announced NCAA players eligible for its '21 draft who've decided to use their extra year of eligibility won't have their draft year deferred. The league added U Sports players also had the opportunity to defer their draft year to 2022, with 132 having opted to do so. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 20, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • City breaks down Villa's resistance to win 2-0 in EPL

    MANCHESTER, England — Bernardo Silva finally broke Aston Villa’s resistance by scoring off Manchester City’s 36th effort at goal before Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty sealed a 2-0 victory on Wednesday that extended the winning run of the Premier League’s form team to six matches. An end-to-end match in which City lost Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker to injuries looked to be heading for a draw, despite the home team’s dominance, when Silva received a pass from Rodri and smashed home a shot from the edge of the area in the 79th minute. The goal was awarded even though Rodri had just returned from an offside position, with the officials seemingly feeling a new phase of play had started when the midfielder dispossessed Villa defender Tyrone Mings before releasing Silva. Villa manager Dean Smith was sent off for protesting against the awarding of the goal. Gundogan wrapped up the win in the 90th minute by converting a spot kick after Matty Cash raised his hand to block a goalbound header from Gabriel Jesus. The win lifted City above Leicester to the top of the league, although Manchester United can reclaim first place by beating Fulham later Wednesday. It was Villa’s first league match since Jan. 1, after which there was a coronavirus outbreak in the squad that led to the training ground being closed. Villa reported that nine players contracted COVID-19 in that period but Smith was able to field a full-strength lineup against City, with the squad only back in training since Sunday. Villa was on the back foot for the entire match, however, only holding on thanks to a series of last-ditch blocks and some fine goalkeeping from Emi Martinez. Walker was substituted with an apparent leg muscle injury in the 27th minute, while De Bruyne hobbled off in the 59th shortly after being fouled by Jack Grealish. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Philip Rivers has retired, but is he a Hall of Famer? Only one other HOF QB has a comparable resume

    Philip Rivers' lack of a championship makes his Hall of Fame case a rare one.

  • For Conor McGregor, the best may be yet to come

    McGregor is a young 32 in fighting terms, he’s got the resources to hire the best coaches, he has a brilliant mind for the game and he has the big-name opponents available. 

  • Calgary runs out of runway to host world freestyle, snowboard championships

    CALGARY — Increasingly uncomfortable with a shrinking timeline, the world governing body of skiing halted Calgary's pursuit of the world freestyle and snowboard championships next month. Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working feverishly on plans to host the event Feb. 24 to March 14 at Canada Olympic Park, with the first of roughly 500 athletes due to arrive Feb. 15. Calgary would have been stand-in host city. China was the original site of the 2021 championships doubling as test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The logistics of holding an international, multi-disciplinary snow-sport championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately caused China to give up on it. Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were in fruitful discussions with Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services, but the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) could no longer tolerate the uncertainty with the clock ticking down, said Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge. "There was a just an increasing discomfort from the FIS side around the duration it was taking and the uncertainty of what it might look like on the other side," he told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. "We had a good plan, but in this day and age, there's just no certainty. FIS was looking for that certainty." FIS had tentatively scheduled Calgary as world championship host with a "to be confirmed." Athletes would have quarantined upon arrival with regular testing before being able to train in cohorts. "This isn't on the province. It's not their fault," Judge said. "Alberta Health and the authorities are doing their job. Just because we're having an event, there's bigger things in play. "It's disappointing. We thought we could make it all work and get it in and make our international partners comfortable, but at the end of the day, there wasn't that comfort or confidence level." The championship would have included men's and women's freestyle and snowboard big air, halfpipe and slopestyle plus freestyle's moguls and aerials. Ski and snowboard cross and alpine snowboard weren't in the proposal because there isn't enough terrain at COP to include those events. FIS announced earlier this week that the ski and snowboard cross world championships will be held Feb. 11-13 in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, where the Canadian ski cross team is racing World Cups this week. Pandemic postponements and cancellations created an ever-changing international snow sport calendar this winter. World championships in the other freestyle and snowboard disciplines may also be broken up and held at various sites that have been able to host World Cups this season. WinSport's Canada Olympic Park still has an important role to play as a training mecca for Canada's 2022 Olympic team. Athletes who haven't been able to travel and compete elsewhere are using it as a long-term training base. Canadian snowboarders and the freestyle halfpipe and slopestyle teams were there this month before departing for the X Games in Aspen, Colo., going ahead Jan 29-31. The moguls team arrives in Calgary on Thursday before heading to Deer Valley, Utah, in February. The aerials team will eventually end up in Calgary too, Judge said. "Right now, it's about getting as many training days in as we can in February, March, April and getting that mileage in," he said. Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will now try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December as part of Canadian athletes' preparation for the Winter Olympics. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press