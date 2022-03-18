Jonathan Osorio helps lead a new generation of Canadian talent at Toronto FC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto FC
    Toronto FC
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bob Bradley
    Bob Bradley
    American soccer manager
  • Jonathan Osorio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — Jonathan Osorio recalls watching on TV as Canada upset Colombia to win the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He was seven at the time.

"I remember vividly that day," said the Toronto FC midfielder. "To see Canada win was an inspiration, for sure."

With 52 caps to his credit, the 29-year-old Osorio is now inspiring a new generation of Canadians, including a slew of young homegrown talent at his hometown MLS club.

He has not forgotten the past, however. Osorio cites Julian de Guzman, Paul Stalteri, Jim Brennan, Craig Forrest and Jason Bent as some of the players he looked up to.

"And then of course, Atiba Hutchinson is, I think, the reference for everybody especially for my generation," he said of Canada's evergreen captain.

"We've had guys be successful in Europe," he added. "Maybe it was a harder road for them to get to where they are and it's getting easier as the generations go. Not to say that it's easy now because it's still hard for us Canadians. But it's easier now than it was before.

"I appreciate the past. I always respect the past. I respect history and I respect all those guys. I kept an eye on them and those are the guys you want to be like."

Osorio moved to Uruguay as a teenager to pursue his soccer dream. He spent two years at Club Nacional in Montevideo, starting in the under-19 ranks before making his way into the reserves. He returned home at the end of 2011, earning an invitation from the TFC academy in September 2012.

Former manager Ryan Nelsen liked what he saw of Osorio at training camp in 2013. Today the player known as Oso leads the club with 295 appearances in all competitions,

While Osorio prepares for next week's international break — and Canada's three remaining CONCACAF qualifying games as it bids to seal qualification for Qatar 2022 — he is surrounded by the next generation at Toronto FC. Many will line up beside him Saturday when Toronto (0-2-1) hosts D.C. United (2-1-0).

Coach Bob Bradley started seven Canadians in last week's 2-1 loss at Columbus, with another four on the bench. Osorio was joined on the pitch by 17-year-old Jahkeele Marshall Rutty, 19-year-old Jayden Nelson, 21-year-old Luca Petrasso and Noble Okello, 23-year-old Kadin Chung and 27-year-old Lukas MacNaughton.

Canadian content on the bench featured 19-year-old Ralph Priso and Kosi Thompson, 21-year-old Jordan Perruzza and 28-year-old goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh (who also holds Trinidad and Tobago citizenship).

Nelson has already won three caps for Canada while Chung, Okello, Marshall-Rutty, Perruzza, Petrasso and Priso have experience in Canadian youth ranks. MacNaughton represented Canada at the University Games.

Marshall-Rutty and Priso have both received invitations to the Canadian senior camp.

In trying to meld a revamped TFC roster, Bradley is giving youth a chance while awaiting summer reinforcements. That means adjusting expectations, to a degree.

"I think experience comes into play when you get to games," Bradley said. "There are situations in games where if you've seen them before and if you have an idea of what might be happening, your ability to be on top of something, react faster, make a good decision — all those things go up.

"When you have a younger group, then you're just trying to help them through the process so that they pick things up quickly and nothing surprises them on the field."

The true test will be a longer sample size.

"I think there's always kind of an allure with young players and you dream of what can come," team president Bill Manning said prior to the home opener. "But I always caution that the body of the work is really at the end of the day and (in) the results."

"Look, I'm excited too for these young guys. But I do put a little caution because I want to make sure it's over the long-term (that) you can look back and say 'OK, he delivered,'" he added.

Toronto opened the season with a 1-1 tie at FC Dallas before losing 4-1 to the visiting New York Red Bulls and 2-1 at Columbus.

A first win for Toronto this season — and No. 183 for Bradley in MLS regular-season play — would be welcome for many reasons.

It would help get rid of the hangover that remains from last year's 6-18-10 season, with Toronto currently mired in a nine-match winless streak (0-5-4). TFC's last league win came Oct. 3 in a 3-1 decision over the visiting Chicago Fire.

It marks Toronto's longest winless run in MLS play since going 11 in a row without a victory in March-June 2013.

D.C. United is part of the current TFC winless run, downing Toronto 3-1 in the regular-season finale Nov. 7 at BMO Field. D.C. is unbeaten in its last nine regular-season matches (3-0-6) against TFC dating back to August 2017, although Toronto did post a 5-1 extra-time win in the 2019 post-season.

D.C. United played a major role in Toronto's 2021 campaign, with coach Chris Armas fired following a 7-1 debacle on July 3 at Audi Field.

D.C United opened this season with a 3-0 home win over expansion Charlotte and 1-0 victory at FC Cincinnati before falling 2-0 to visiting Chicago

Toronto will be missing injured fullback Jacob Shaffelburg (leg) for the second week in a row while centre back Chris Mavinga (lower body) is listed as questionable. Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo returns from suspension.

The Washington Post reports D.C. will be without forward Michael Estrada, who has returned to his native Ecuador for family reasons before reporting for national team duty ahead of World Cup qualifiers. Estrada scored twice in the season opener.

Saturday's forecast calls for a cloudy afternoon and a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, with the chance of showers growing after the 3 p.m. ET kickoff at BMO Field.

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, scheduled to join Toronto in July, has been called up by Italy for its World Cup qualifying series against North Macedonia.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. CBC Sports also requested comment from Swimming Canada. Neither Swimming Ca

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Can Pascal Siakam make an All-NBA team?

    Down a few bodies at different times during the road trip, Pascal Siakam was the engine for the Toronto Raptors offence at numerous times and single-handedly tilted games in Toronto's favour. His recent stretch has put him back in the conversation for an All-NBA team. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.