Jonathan Miller Is The CEO & Executive Director of McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) And They Just Picked Up 128% More Shares

Those following along with McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jonathan Miller, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£3.0m on stock at an average price of UK£0.20. That purchase boosted their holding by 128%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McColl's Retail Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Miller was the biggest purchase of McColl's Retail Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months McColl's Retail Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.4m worth of McColl's Retail Group stock, about 4.3% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At McColl's Retail Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that McColl's Retail Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that McColl's Retail Group has 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

