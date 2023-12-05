Jonathan Majors trial - live: Ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies about alleged assault

Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her in March, has taken the stand in the assault trial on Tuesday.

She is the second witness to testify in the case.

According to a Vulture report, she entered the courtroom through a side door and smiled at her family. Mr Majors was seen looking at her as she was sworn in.

So far, the woman has described how she met the actor on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in September of 2021. The two began a whirlwind romance, she said, with the actor telling her he loved her early on in the relationship.

Ms Jabbari has accused Mr Majors of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.

Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.

The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Grace Jabbari recalls how she met Jonathan Majors

16:24 , Michelle Del Rey

Grace Jabbari is now testifying in Jonathan Majors’ assault trial. So far, she’s described how the pair met on the UK set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2021 September.

She described their romance as whirlwind, adding that the actor told her “I love you” early on and wrote her little poems.

However, things changed in December of that year when she went to visit him in Atlanta.

Upon arrival, the dancer said Majors gave her instructions on how to interact with his dogs. She responded by saying that her only prior interaction with a dog was with her ex boyfriend.

Majors allegedly got angry at the remark, according to Vulture.

“He got angry at me…how dare I mention him, how dare I talk about his dog...talking about the physical appearance of my ex...”, she said during testimony, according to the outlet.

He then allegedly started “talking about how it’s embarrassing for him that I dated him.” Jabbari said, adding that Majors’ described her ex’s dog as “pathetic” in a raised voice. After that interaction, she said she knew not to mention her ex again.

Prosecutors call Grace Jabbari to the stand

15:40 , Michelle Del Rey

Grace Jabbari, the woman who says Jonathan Majors attacked her, is about to take the stand in the case.

Jonathan Majors arrives at court for second day of testimony

15:23 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for a second day of testimony in his assault case.

He was spotted in a grey suit with a notebook and his Bible, which he has brought to court repeatedly over the last week.

The actor appeared to be reading the holy book in the courtroom, according to Victoria Bekiempis, a reporter for Vulture, though it’s not clear which passages he was going over. He was seen tracing the verses with a finger.

Court proceedings were set to start at 10am.

Opening statements began on Monday

14:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Opening statements in the Jonathan Majors trial occurred on Monday. Court watchers previously expected opening statements to start on Thursday last week.

On Tuesday, the trial is set to continue with more witnesses. So far, only one person has testified in the sexual assault case.

Jonathan Majors arrives at court New York courtroom with Meagan Good

12:00 , Michelle Del Rey

The actress Meagan Good arrived at a Manhattan courtroom to support her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, for a second time last week. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand. Mr Majors was spotted wearing a fedora hat with a feather and a double-breasted suit.

The couple walked out of the courtroom around 9.40am ET on Friday. Judge Michael Gaffey decided on the admissibility of evidence ahead of jury selection.

Ms Good has starred in several films, including Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce and Stomp the Yard.

10:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.

Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.

Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.

Read more from Andrea Cavallier here.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial

08:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good exit a courtroom during a break in jury selection in his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a jury selection on his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good exit a courtroom during a break in jury selection in his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest

06:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Ads featuring the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Creed III’ star were dropped after his arrest in New York

Jonathan Majors’ arrest forces US Army to quickly ‘create new commercials’

Attorneys not to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim”

04:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Attorneys in the case are not allowed to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim” during the trial, according to CBS News. She can however be referred to as “the victim of X action”.

On Thursday, Judge Michael Gaffey decided that the defence could bring up Ms Jabbari’s prior arrest during the trial, according to a Vulture reporter inside the courtroom.

Ms Jabbari was taken into custody in October after Jonathan Majors filed a cross-complaint against her in June, claiming that she assaulted him. The New York City Police Department authorised her arrest, but the Mahattan District Attorney’s Office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against her.

Watch: Jonathan Majors arrives at New York court ahead of trial

02:00 , Mike Bedigan

Jonathan Majors has arrived in court for opening statements in his misdemeanor assault trial, hand-in-hand with his mother and girlfriend Meagan Good. Jonathan’s sister as well as Meagan’s mother and several friends of the couple have filled the first two rows behind the defense. pic.twitter.com/W437QDzPTa — Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) December 4, 2023

Who is Jonathan Majors?

01:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.

In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.

He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.

Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.

Actors Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, right, arrive at court for a jury selection on Major's domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP)

Monday 4 December 2023 23:23 , Michelle Del Rey

25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.

26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.

26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.

18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.

27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.

9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.

21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.

25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.

29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.

What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?

Monday 4 December 2023 22:23 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors is facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on 25 March.

New York City police responded to an emergency call at Mr Majors’ Chelsea apartment that morning. They determined he had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with a woman, later identified as Ms Jabbari.

Ms Jabbari told officials that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck. Meanwhile, Mr Majors was detained until he was released without bond later that same day.

If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in prison.

Court proceedings finished for the day

Monday 4 December 2023 21:35 , Michelle Del Rey

Court proceedings in the Jonathan Majors assault trial have ended for the day. The jury is set to arrive tomorrow morning for the continuation of the trial, set to last for two weeks.

Opening arguments happened on Monday morning and only one witness testified in the afternoon.

First witness testifies in trial

Monday 4 December 2023 21:14 , Michelle Del Rey

Ryan Strick, a digital evidence analyst for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is the first witness to testify in the trial. He created a video compilation of surveillance footage from the area where the alleged assault took place.

The video has been admitted into evidence, according to Vulture.

Some of the discussion during the trial has centered on how photos of iMessages involved in the assault were processed and examined. The analyst said he did not alter the messages.

Witnesses set to take stand in trial

Monday 4 December 2023 20:47 , Michelle Del Rey

Witnesses are expected to take the stand shortly. The driver in the SUV the couple was in during their altercation will be testifying for the prosecution.

Opening arguments in the case happened this morning before the court adjourned for a break.

Defence team hints that Grace Jabbari is seen as the victim out of racism

Monday 4 December 2023 20:30 , Michelle Del Rey

The proceedings are “saturated with explicit and implicit bias”, Priya Chaudry, an attorney for Jonathan Majors, said previously while discussing proceedings, according to a Vulture report.

On Monday, she described her client as the victim in the altercation. She described the actor as “a Black man who found his girlfriend unconscious in his closet, in America, called the police for help” and was arrested when the arrived at his home.

Jonathan Majors demanded ‘total compliance’ from ex-girlfriend

Monday 4 December 2023 20:05 , Mike Bedigan

The court heard that Jonathan Majors held his ex-gifriend Grace Jabbari to impossibly high standards, allegedly telling her that she “needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, and Michelle Obama.”

According to prosecutors, Mr Majors once told her, “I am a great man — a great man” and “demanded from Grace Jabbari total compliance.”

Jonathan Majors engaged in ‘psychological and physical abuse’, court hears

Monday 4 December 2023 19:46 , Mike Bedigan

During opening statements prosecutors alleged that the Marvel star had attacked his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari “to cover up his infidelity”.

Mr Majors engaged in a “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse” throughout their relationship of two years and used “physical violence against her to manipulate her, control her, and physically hurt her,” Prosecutor Michael Perez told jurors on Monday morning.

Following an alleged row over a text message, Mr Majors “began grabbing at Ms Jabbari’s body. He pulled her right arm behind her back and twisted it … he struck a blow that struck across the right side of her head,” Mr Perez said.

Ms Jabbari suffered bruising, swelling, “substantial pain,” and a broken finger, the court heard.

Who is on the jury?

Monday 4 December 2023 18:40 , Michelle Del Rey

There are six members of the jury, including two women and two men, and two alternates.

The members were chosen out of a group of 44, which included the Sopranos actor Yul Vazquez. Four of them are people of colour, although no Black men were selected to decide Mr Majors’ fate.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.

Monday 4 December 2023 18:20 , Michelle Del Rey

The judge in the Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial cleared the New York public courtroom of spectators on 29 November.

According to Deadline, Judge Michael Gaffey allowed Majors’ lawyers to argue behind closed doors that a piece of evidence that is currently under seal should be taken out of the case permanently.

Seth Zuckerman warned the evidence could “taint the jury pool beyond repair for Mr Majors”, adding that his client may face “trial by newspaper”.

Katherine Bolger, a lawyer hired to represent the press, opposed the move to seal evidence, noting that the public had a right to know the evidence in the case.

Majors is charged with misdemeanours including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted.

Jonathan Majors appears at court with Bible

Monday 4 December 2023 18:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors appeared at the court with his Bible, which has been with him ever since the start of the trial, according to a reporter for Vulture.

He also brought a notebook and a cup. Mr Majors was seen taking diligent notes last week during proceedings, particularly jury selection. About 44 panelists were widdled down to six jurours, including two alternates.

Attorney for Jonathan Majors said case is not about a crime committed by her client

Monday 4 December 2023 17:40 , Michelle Del Rey

“We’re not here because of what happened in the car,” Priya Chaudry, an attorney representing Jonathan Majors, said.

“This is the case about the end of a relationship.”

Not “about a crime, at least not one that Mr Majors committed,” she said, according to the New York Post.

During opening statements, the attorney claimed that Grace Jabbari essentially lied to police and blamed the actor for the incident because she was upset about him breaking up with her, disrupting their plans to start a family together.

Judge Michael Gaffey instructed Ms Chaudry to wrap up her remarks.

The court has adjourned until 2.15pm ET.

Attorney for Jonathan Majors begins opening statements by claiming he was assaulted during the incident

Monday 4 December 2023 17:20 , Michelle Del Rey

Priya Chaudry, an attorney representing Jonathan Majors, said her client emerged from the SUV “bloodied” after the couple’s row, forcing Mr Majors to go to a hotel to hide as Grace Jabbari chased him through the streets of Manhattan.

“He was scared of her and ran away from her”, the attorney said according to the New York Post.

“Within minutes the bloodied person goes to a hotel to hide, and the other one goes clubbing for hours,” Chaudhry said, referencing a video of Ms Jabbari apparently partying after the alleged assault took place.

Prosecutors say they’ll provide evidence of other instances of alleged abuse

Monday 4 December 2023 17:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Prosecutors have said that they’ll be providing evidence of other instances of alleged abuse against Grace Jabbari, including incidents where Jonathan Majors allegedly threw household items at a wall and yanked her headphones out while she was running and berated her.

Furthermore, prosecutors say they have a recording of Mr Majors telling Ms Jabbari she needs to live up to the standard of Coretta Scott King, the wife of Martin Luther King Jr

In the recording, the actor can be heard telling Ms Jabbari, “I am a great man! I am a great man!” according to the New York Post.

The outlet reported that the recording has not yet been entered into evidence.

The defence will start giving their opening statements shortly.

Driver of the car Jonathan Majors was in with Grace Jabbari will testify for prosecution

Monday 4 December 2023 16:55 , Michelle Del Rey

Prosecutors announced during opening statements that the driver of the car the couple was in when their fight broke out will be testifying for the prosecution.

The driver will state that the actor allegedly “threw Grace Jabbari like a football” back into the car after the alleged incident took place, the New York Post reported.

Prosecution gives opening statements

Monday 4 December 2023 16:35 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors is guilty of a “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse that culminated in the end of their relationship,” the prosecution said during opening statements on Monday, according to the New York Post.

The actor hit his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari numerous times on 25 March 2023 after they started fighting over a text message sent to him from someone named “Cleopatra”, the outlet reported Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez as saying in a Manhattan courtroom.

What’s more, the text included a link to the song “Lady” by D’Angelo and said “I wish I was kissing you right now”.

Jury enters courtroom ahead of opening arguments

Monday 4 December 2023 15:59 , Michelle Del Rey

Jury has now entered the courtroom. Opening arguments are expected to commence today. There are six jurors, three women and three men, and two alternates.

Four of them are people of colour, although no Black men were selected.

Judge grants request to dismiss four counts

Monday 4 December 2023 15:36 , Michelle Del Rey

Judge Michael Gaffey has approved a request by the prosecution to dismiss four counts in the case.

The prosecution said that some of them likely would have merged at the end of the trial anyway “due to the nature of the injuries and the facts that we’re alleging in this particular case,” Vulture reports.

The defence team did not object to the request and it was subsequently granted by the presiding judge. There are now three counts in the case, two assault, including one reckless and one inentional, in addition to one aggravated harassment count.

All of the counts are misdemeanours.

Jonathan Majors arrives at court for opening arguments

Monday 4 December 2023 14:42 , Megan Sheets

Jonathan Majors has arrived at the New York City courthouse where opening arguments are about to begin in his assault trial.

Photos posted to social media showed the actor dressed in a blue coat and beret as he walked up to the courthouse in lower Manhattan.

He appeared to be accompanied by his girlfriend Meagan Good, as he was during jury selection last week.

Opening statements to begin in Marvel star’s assault case

Monday 4 December 2023 10:37 , Rachel Sharp

Opening statements are set to begin this morning in Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial.

The actor is on trial in New York City, after he was charged over allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, back on 25 March.

After the jury was selected last week, the prosecution and defence are expected to deliver opening statements in court on Monday morning.

The trial is expected to last around two weeks.

Opening statements to begin Monday

Friday 1 December 2023 13:15 , Megan Sheets

The jury in Jonathan Majors’ assault trial was chosen on Thursday, paving the way for opening arguments to begin next week.

The Independent will be back to cover the openings on Monday.

Sopranos star dropped from jury pool

Friday 1 December 2023 12:53 , Rachel Sharp

Jury selection began on Thursday, after a panel of 40 were sworn in on Wednesday.

Sopranos actor Yul Vazquez was among potential jurors who were questioned in the courtroom.

But he was cut from the pool whne he said he had doubts about judging another person for fear “that someone would do that to me one day”, The Messenger reported.

A panel of 12 was then selected.

Yul Vazquez (left) and wife Linda larkin at the New York premiere of HBO's ‘White House Plumbers’ in April (2023 Invision)

Loki producer explains decision to keep Jonathan Majors in Marvel show after arrest

Friday 1 December 2023 04:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Loki producer explains decision to keep Jonathan Majors in Marvel show after arrest

‘Sopranos’ actor not chosen in jury selection

Friday 1 December 2023 00:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Yul Vazquez, left, and wife, Linda Larkin, attend the premiere of HBO's

Actor Yul Vazquez of Sopranos, Severance, and White House Plumbers was dismissed on Thursday during the selection process, according to The Messenger.

The outlet reported Mr Vazquez and fellow actor Mr Majors sharing a moment in the courtroom.

The potential juror showed concern about judging another person saying, “someone would do that to me one day.” Mr Majors apparently responded with a “hmm”.

Jonathan Majors’ attorney asks panelists if they can presume her client is ‘innocent’ as jurors are selected

Thursday 30 November 2023 23:01 , Michelle Del Rey

Priya Chaudhry, an attorney representing Jonathan Majors in the case, reportedly asked the juror panelists if they could “promise that you can presume that Mr Majors is innocent even though he’s a celebrity?” according to the New York Post.

The panelists responded that they could. Six jurors, three women and three men, and two alternates have been chosen for the jury. Four of them are people of colour, although no Black men were selected. Opening statements are set to begin on Monday.

Who is Jonathan Majors?

Thursday 30 November 2023 21:50 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors, 34, has starred in movies such as, Creed lll , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

He’s originally from Dallas, Texas. He received his bachelor’s degree in acting from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. While studying, he appeared in numerous theatre productions, including a production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

After completing his bachelor’s degree, Mr Majors went on to pursue a master’s degree from Yale University. He later became a part of the Chautauqua Theatre Company in New York before his film career took off.

His first on-screen credit was the ABC miniseries When We Rise.

Mr Majors has been nominated for a Gotham Award in the “breakthrough actor” category and an Independent Spirit Award for “best supporting male,” his biography states.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors spotted walking out of courtroom

Thursday 30 November 2023 18:21 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, were spotted walking out of a Manhattan courthouse together on Thursday afternoon.

The court has adjourned for a lunch break. No jurors have been selected yet and Mr Majors did not make a comment about the allegations while exiting the building.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good left hand in hand from his assault trial Thursday afternoon, after a morning of jury selection. No jurors have been selected and he’s made no comment about the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MV2XnkoSLT — Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) November 30, 2023

Prospective jurors sent out to answer questionnaires

Thursday 30 November 2023 17:40 , Michelle Del Rey

Judge Michael Gaffey sent jurors out of the courtroom to answer questionnaires as part of the selection process. They were later brought back in to answer a series of follow up questions.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors appears to be taking diligent notes during the jury selection process, Vulture reports.

Judge expected to choose six jurors and two alternates

Thursday 30 November 2023 17:12 , Michelle Del Rey

The group of 40 prospective jurors is expected to be widdled down to six individuals and two alternates. Jury selection is currently underway in a Manhattan courtroom, according to the New York Post.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.