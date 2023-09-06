Jonathan Majors Trial Delayed for Second Time

Pre-Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges - Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial has been pushed for a second time and a new hearing is set for September 15, as the Marvel star faces up to a year in jail if convicted on misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking a romantic partner in March.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office answered ready for trial on Wednesday morning and attorneys for Majors agreed to the new date. Last month, prosecutors requested more time for discovery, which was granted. Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry claimed prosecutors had failed to hand over evidence in a “timely” manner, submitting a large bulk of evidence a day before the trial.

Majors appeared virtually for the hearing. He previously attended court dates hand-in-hand with actress Meagan Good in June and August, the latter in which the tentative trial date was pushed. The 33-year-old was arrested on March 25 after he allegedly got into a dispute with his then-girlfriend on the streets of New York City. The woman claimed Majors twisted her arm, pushed her into the side of a car and struck her, which caused “substantial pain and a laceration” behind her ear, according to her police complaint. Majors was charged with several misdemeanors, including assault, attempted assault, and aggravated harassment. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail.

Majors has vehemently denied the accusation. The actor’s legal team have maintained his innocence and claimed that he was the one who was attacked, filing his own police report against the woman in late June. In his complaint, Majors claims his former girlfriend hit and scratched him, leaving him bloody. He also alleged that a “verbal dispute in London … became physical,” as he claimed in a police report. Majors’ attorney Chaudhry has claimed there is substantial evidence to support Majors’ claim and insinuated racial bias in the prosecutor’s case, describing it as a “witch hunt.”

As of Wednesday, no arrest has been made and no charges filed against the woman, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office confirmed to Rolling Stone.

The impending trial comes against the backdrop of Rolling Stone’s three-month investigation into Majors, where multiple sources claimed Majors had a history of domestic violence and was emotionally abusive with previous romantic partners. Majors categorically denied the claims of abuse. Sources also alleged that Majors was involved in several altercations during his time at the prestigious Yale School of Drama and was disruptive on Hollywood sets. (Majors denied the accusations.)

The case has garnered national media attention and heated discussion about the criminal matter has also dominated social media — a concerning rising trend in wake of growing media storms around celebrity legal cases.

Majors is one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars and has seen his career skyrocket over the past decade, starring in Creed III and earning accolades for HBO’s Lovecraft Country. His biggest triumph to date was landing a Marvel role, playing multiverse villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is set to reprise the character as a central plot line point in upcoming Marvel films.

Majors’ Kang is also featured in the second season of Loki on Disney+, which premieres October 6 and makes a brief appearance in the new season’s trailer. Marvel has not directly addressed questions around Majors and the future of his projects. In June, however, the company announced a change to its overall release schedule, pushing back Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to May 2026, and Avengers: Secret War to May 2027.

