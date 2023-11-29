Jonathan Majors supported by girlfriend Meagan Good at court as assault trial begins: Live

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was supported in court by girlfriend Meagan Good as his long-awaited assault trial began in New York City.

Mr Majors is accused of attacking his former girlfriend inside a car in the city on 25 March as they rode to his apartment. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The girlfriend has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry has labelled the alleged victim “a liar”, and in June Mr Majors filed a complaint against her alleging she attacked him and accused him of texting another woman.

Jury selection got underway on Wednesday 29 November. If found guilty Mr Majors faces up to one year in prison.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial

Jonathan Majors’s assault trial gets underway

