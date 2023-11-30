Jonathan Majors allowed to bring up ex-girlfriend’s arrest as assault trial begins: Live

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was supported in court by girlfriend Meagan Good as his long-awaited assault trial began in New York City.

Mr Majors is accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, inside a car in the city on 25 March as they rode to his apartment. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry has labelled the alleged victim “a liar”, and in June Mr Majors filed a complaint against her alleging she attacked him and accused him of texting another woman.

Ms Jabbari was taken into custody by New York City Police Department officials in October. However, the Manhattan District Attorney ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman. Still, Judge Michael Gaffey ruled that Mr Majors’ attorneys could bring up the arrest during the trial.

Mr Majors faces up to one year in prison if found guilty.

Jury selection started at 10am EST on Thursday, with the panel being selected from 40 people sworn in on Wednesday.

40 potential jurors brought into court

Attorneys not to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim”

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors spotted walking out of courtroom

18:21 , Michelle Del Rey

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, were spotted walking out of a Manhattan courthouse together on Thursday afternoon.

The court has adjourned for a lunch break. No jurors have been selected yet and Mr Majors did not make a comment about the allegations while exiting the building.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good left hand in hand from his assault trial Thursday afternoon, after a morning of jury selection. No jurors have been selected and he’s made no comment about the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MV2XnkoSLT — Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) November 30, 2023

Opening statements to begin on Monday

18:08 , Michelle Del Rey

Opening statements in the Jonathan Majors trial are set to begin on Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey announced during proceedings on Thursday.

Court watchers previously expected opening statements to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, jury selection continues.

One potential juror, an actor who works on a TV show, said he has “serious problems” with anyone who commits violence against women, according to the New York Post.

“You do with that information what you will,” he said, before stating that he would be fair during the trial.

Prospective jurors sent out to answer questionnaires

17:40 , Michelle Del Rey

Judge Michael Gaffey sent jurors out of the courtroom to answer questionnaires as part of the selection process. They were later brought back in to answer a series of follow up questions.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors appears to be taking diligent notes during the jury selection process, Vulture reports.

Judge expected to choose six jurors and two alternates

17:12 , Michelle Del Rey

The group of 40 prospective jurors is expected to be widdled down to six individuals and two alternates. Jury selection is currently underway in a Manhattan courtroom, according to the New York Post.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Judge asks jurors if they could put Grace Jabbari footage aside

16:55 , Michelle Del Rey

According to Victoria Bekiempis, a reporter for Vulture, prospective members of the jury were asked by Judge Michael Gaffey if they would be able to put aside footage of Grace Jabbari dancing at a club after the alleged assault and only consider evidence presented.

Some of them responded that they could not.

The remarks came after the judge asked the panelists if they were familiar with the case. Several members of the group said yes in response.

Jury selection underway

16:31 , Michelle Del Rey

Prospective jurors entered the courtroom on Thursday around 11.00am. There were initially 40 candidates for the jury pool, according to online reports.

A few panelists raised their hands and said they knew of the actor when Jonathan Majors bowed in their direction, according to Emily Palmer, a reporter for People.

Judge Michael Gaffey was heard asking the prospective jurors if they had any medical issues that would prevent them from serving on a jury for two weeks.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan DA’s office previously said they needed at least six days to present their case.

Attorneys not to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim”

16:11 , Michelle Del Rey

Attorneys in the case are not allowed to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim” during the trial, according to CBS News. She can however be referred to as “the victim of X action”.

On Thursday, Judge Michael Gaffey decided that the defence could bring up Ms Jabbari’s prior arrest during the trial, according to a Vulture reporter inside the courtroom.

Ms Jabbari was taken into custody in October after Jonathan Majors filed a cross-complaint against her in June, claiming that she assaulted him. The New York City Police Department authorised her arrest, but the Mahattan District Attorney’s Office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against her.

Courtroom reopened to press following ruling on evidentiary issue

15:59 , Michelle Del Rey

The courtroom has opened back up to the press following a ruling on an evidentiary issue. Judge Gaffey did not provide details on the ruling, according to Victoria Bekiempis, a reporter covering the trial for Vulture.

Mr Majors appeared to be smiling and one of his attorneys looked pleased with the decision. The actor’s bible was spotted on the defense table.

Courtroom to close while judge issues ruling on evidentiary evidence

15:40 , Michelle Del Rey

Judge Michael Gaffey has stated that he will be closing the courtroom while issuing a ruling on evidentiary evidence out of fear of tainting the jury pool, according to Victoria Bekiempis, a reporter covering the trial for Vulture.

Mr Major’s attorneys requested on Wednesday that the courtroom be closed while the judge issues the ruling, arguing that releasing the information to the public via the press could deny Mr Majors of a fair trial.

Judge Gaffey agreed, stating he would issue a ruling on what was discussed during the closed hearing on Thursday, CBS News reported. As a result, the press will not be allowed into the courtroom while those discussions take place.

Still, it’s not clear if that ruling will be made public.

Evidence deemed permissible will be made public once introduced at trial, the outlet reported.

Jonathan Majors arrives at court New York courtroom with Meagan Good

15:23 , Michelle Del Rey

The actress Meagan Good has arrived at a Manhattan courtroom to support her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, for a second time this week. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand. Mr Majors was spotted wearing a fedora hat with a feather and a double-breasted suit.

The couple walked out of the courtroom around 9.40am ET. Judge Michael Gaffey is expected to decide on the admissibility of evidence this morning ahead of jury selection.

Ms Good has starred in several films, including Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce and Stomp the Yard.

Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest

14:00 , Graeme Massie

Ads featuring the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Creed III’ star were dropped after his arrest in New York

Jonathan Majors’ arrest forces US Army to quickly ‘create new commercials’

11:00 , Graeme Massie

What are the accusations against Jonathan Majors?

09:01 , Graeme Massie

Mr Majors is accused of attacking his former girlfriend inside a chauffered car in New York City on 25 March as they rode to his apartment.

The girlfriend has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

The alleged victim told officers that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck” after an alleged altercation inside the vehicle.

Lawyers for Mr Majors claim that it was the former girlfriend who assaulted the actor, and “not the other way around.”

He has been charged with misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces a year in prison if convicted.

In April, the alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection, which means that she and Mr Majors can not have any contact. The order is still in place.

Jonathan Majors arrives for the World Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, February 6, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

The alleged victim was arrested on 26 October after Mr Majors in June filed a counter-claim against her. She was charged with assault and criminal mischief in connection to the March incident, according to the New York Police Department.

Mr Majors claimed the “drunk and hysterical” woman caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider.

Ultimately, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said it had “declined to prosecute the case...because it lacks prosecutorial merit.”

That matter is now closed and sealed.

Who is Jonathan Majors?

07:03 , Graeme Massie

Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.

In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.

He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.

Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.

Actors Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, right, arrive at court for a jury selection on Major's domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP)

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial

04:10 , Graeme Massie

Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good exit a courtroom during a break in jury selection in his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a jury selection on his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good exit a courtroom during a break in jury selection in his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

Prosecutors and defence laywers banned from using ‘victim’

02:29 , Graeme Massie

The judge in the case has banned prosecutors and defence lawyers from describing either party as a “victim” during jury selection, known as voir dire in the US legal system.

“Nobody’s the victim on voir dire,” the judge announced during Wednesday’s hearing. Selection of a jury from a pool of 40 people will begin at 10am on Thursday.

01:01 , Graeme Massie

Marvel star is on trial for alleged misdemeanour assault and harassment.

Trial to resume on Thursday

Wednesday 29 November 2023 23:01 , Graeme Massie

The judge told the jury pool to be back in court at 10am ET on Thursday when jury selection in the case will take place.

40 potential jurors brought into court

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:32 , Graeme Massie

A group of 40 potential jurors were brought into court and sworn in by the judge, who gave them Mr Majors’s name and instructed them to not research the case or to watch coverage of it.

“You can’t Google, FaceTime, Twitter — which I guess is now called X,” he said, reported Deadline.

“You can’t do any Internet searches, social media searches, absolutely anything you can think of that I haven’t mentioned … you cannot do.”

Court done for the day

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:16 , Graeme Massie

Judge Michael Gaffey, who closed his court for an hour of legal arguments, says that he will rule on a defence motion to keep some evidence out of the trial at 10am on Thursday.

Mr Majors left the courthouse in New York City by a side door and did not make any comment to waiting members of the press.

Judge will clear courtroom for legal argument

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:46 , Graeme Massie

The judge in the case plans to clear the public courtroom of spectators during the afternoon so lawyers can argue about the admission of a piece of evidence, which is currently under seal.

Judge Michael Gaffey will allow Mr Majors’ lawyers to argue that the information, which has been described as “likely to be prejudicial and inflammatory”, out of the case.

Jonathan Majors’s assault trial gets underway

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:22 , Graeme Massie

This is a live blog covering the Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York City.