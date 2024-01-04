Jonathan Majors to Speak Out for First Time Since Guilty Verdict in ABC News Interview

The former Marvel star will speak publicly for the first time on Disney-owned 'Good Morning America'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors will be speaking publicly for the first time since being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last month.

On Monday, the former Marvel star, 34, will give his first interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis on Disney-owned Good Morning America with additional segments running on GMA3.

An extended version is scheduled to stream on Davis’ ABC News Live program Prime later that day. On Thursday, IMPACT x Nightline will also broadcast a half-hour special featuring unaired segments from his interview. The show will be available exclusively on Hulu.

This comes after Marvel Entertainment (a division of the Disney company) announced in December that it would be parting ways with Majors following his high-profile trial.

He had previously played Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was featured in the current season of the Disney+ series Loki.

The Creed III actor was also set to star in various other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including a fifth Avengers movie.

Everett Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In a split verdict, Majors was found guilty of two charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree, which is a violation. He was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The charges were in connection with an alleged fight between him and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that spilled onto the streets of Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood in March.

After the Dec. 18 verdict, Priya Chaudhry, one of Majors’s defense lawyers, issued a statement on behalf of her client.

Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jonathan Majors

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her," the statement read.

"We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him," she continued in the statement.

"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," she added. "Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

Majors will return to court for sentencing on Feb. 6 where he could face up to a year in jail.

