Jonathan Majors Has Been Sentenced to One Year of Counselling Following Domestic Assault Case

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to one year of counselling following his guilty charge with domestic violence. Last year, he was convicted of physically assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The 34-year-old actor avoids jail time and is sentenced to probation. Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to a conditional discharge, noting that since he was a first time offender with no prior criminal record, he would not warrant any jail time.

Majors must complete a yearlong counselling program in Los Angeles. The in-person batterer's intervention program will see Majors receive mental health therapy. He will face jail time if he violates his probation terms. The judge has also put a permanent protection order against Majors that means he is to obey by the no contact order with Jabbari. If this is violated, Majors will also face jail. In Jabbari's victim impact statement she said, "He will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he's damaged."

Since the news of his guilt verdict, Majors has been fired from Disney's MCU and dropped from several other projects.