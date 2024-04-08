Jonathan Majors Sentenced to Domestic Violence Treatment Program, Escapes Jail Time After Conviction

Majors was found guilty of two charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Jonathan Majors on March 12, 2023

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to participate a domestic violence treatment program after being found guilty of assault and harassment.

A judge said in a New York courtroom on Monday, April 8 that the one-year “in person batterers” intervention program will be in Los Angeles, where the former Marvel actor is based, per Deadline. The actor faced up up to year of jail time for his conviction.

In addition, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey ruled that Majors must continue mental health counseling and stay away from the victim, his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, reported ABC News.



On Dec. 18, 2023, Majors, known for roles in movies like Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was found guilty of two charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree, which is a violation.

As part of that split verdict, a jury found Majors not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The charges were in connection with an alleged altercation between him and then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, now 31, in New York City back in March 2023. Jabbari, a British actress and dancer, testified as part of the trial, though Majors did not take the stand.

Less than a month after the verdict, Majors spoke out in an ABC News sit-down interview that aired in January. During that interview, the actor admitted he was "reckless with her heart" but never was physical with Jabbari. He said, "I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari on Sept. 12, 2022

Jabbari's lawyer Brittany Henderson responded to the interview in a statement to ABC News, saying that Majors "continues to take no accountability for his actions" and has an "above-the-law attitude."

Henderson added at the time, "The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court."

Last week, the judge declined Majors's legal team's motion to set aside his guilty verdict. "Jonathan feels disappointed by the outcome of the motion, yet he upholds respect for the process,” his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement about the setback.

AP Photo/Steven Hirsh, Pool Jonathan Majors in court on June 20, 2023

Additionally, Chaudhry said the actor, who was supported at the trial by his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, “continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family and dogs, harnessing his art and creativity," and, "As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art."

Separately, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors in March, claiming he showed a "pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023." His lawyer said, “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."



