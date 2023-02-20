Jonathan Majors Says He 'Walked Out' of His First Marvel Meeting Before Booking Villain Role

Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could have looked very different if Jonathan Majors hadn't stayed for a meeting nearly a decade ago.

As the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, Majors revealed joining the MCU wasn't the plan all along. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old actor shared how he almost walked out of his first meeting with the studio.

"I hope this doesn't bite me in the a–, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," he said. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time."

He continued, "So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.

Jay Maidment/MARVEL

Luckily, for the rest of Marvel's Phase 5 where Major's character Kang will play a vital role, casting director Sarah Finn came into the room just in time and prevented the rising star from walking away from the franchise.

"I got to the door, but then they said Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation," Majors said. "I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there's no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

After attending the Yale School of Drama, Majors was initially unsure on Marvel since many in his class questioned if it was "real acting," but after seeing his own face taking up an entire movie poster for Quantumania, Majors felt the moment was surreal, joking, "I'm pretty cool."

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.

Jay Maidment/MARVEL

RELATED: Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'

Majors, who will also star in the upcoming Creed III alongside fellow previous Marvel villain, Michael B. Jordan, told Vanity Fair how he bulked up for the two roles, increasing his weight to 200 lbs after working out three times a day and averaging 6,100 daily calories.

Story continues

While his previous acting coaches and teachers encouraged him not to get too muscular, Majors argued that it helps him in his roles.

"I've had this debate with my current mentors and old acting teachers where I go, 'This is actually part of the craft of acting,''" he said. "It brings you close to the characters and it gets quite spiritual. It is as little acting as possible, which is my biggest thing: Don't lie. Tell the truth."

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

RELATED: Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Pointless' Trying to Get Into Shape Next to 'Ant-Man' Costar Jonathan Majors

Majors was so successful in his bulking that when costar Paul Rudd joined The Graham Norton Show, he said it was "pointless" to try to get into shape next to him.

"He was terrifying, and it was pretty intense," said Rudd. "I tried to bulk up and get in shape, but it was pointless compared to Jon and why do it when Ant-Man never takes his shirt off!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters. Creed III will be released in theaters on March 3.