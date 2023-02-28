Jonathan Majors Pitches a Rom-Com With Issa Rae: ‘I Want to Run Through Central Park Trying to Beat Her to the Airport’

When Jonathan Majors was recently profiled by The Cut, he revealed that after playing physical roles in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” plus the upcoming “Creed III” and “Magazine Dreams,” he wants to star in a romantic comedy.

During the conversation (and his subsequent Ebony magazine cover), Majors shared a few of his favorite romantic films, including “The Notebook,” “Love Jones,” “Blue Valentine” and “Love & Basketball.” He also claimed to “fall in love every day,” telling the reporter, “Life is so beautiful. Love is everywhere.”

After appearing as a presenter at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night alongside “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae, Majors’ fans are clamoring to make his rom-com dreams come true sooner rather than later.

As the two bantered and displayed their easy chemistry on stage, viewers — including this reporter — took notice.

“Issa, I love nights like this. We all get to get together, it’s one of those rare times. It’s beautiful. Issa and I —” Majors said, beginning to introduce the nominees. But then Rae interrupted, asking Majors “What’s your sign?,” which led them into a funny bit about astrology (he’s a virgo, she’s a capricorn) and why it makes Majors such a good bad guy that Rae was rooting for him in “Quantumania.”

Even the NAACP Image Awards social media team got in on the joke: “Somebody write the script,” the organization captioned a photo of the duo.

On Sunday, after sitting down to discuss “Creed III,” Variety asked Majors which rom-com trope he’d most like to try. In response, he pitched this situation:

“We grew up together. And then I come back home, and it’s like ‘Oh, okay.’ We can start with that,” he said. “I want to do a run through a park, you know what I mean, a run through Central Park, trying to beat her to the airport. …. Say we live in Harlem, then we’ve got Central Park and then you’re running through LaGuardia trying to find Issa.”

“Issa, you want to do it? Let’s do it,” he quips, leaning into the joke before noting that he’d never done that style of presenting before. “She was fabulous and I just kind of … I mean, it’s Issa Rae, you can’t drop the ball.”

(For the record, Majors also posed backstage with Janelle Monáe, which kicked off another round of “make it happen” comments — and let’s be honest, either pairing would be perfect, so hop to it, Hollywood.)

Watch Majors’ full interview above.

Janelle Monáe and Jonathan Majors at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

