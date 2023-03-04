Jonathan Majors Explains Why Poor 'Ant-Man' Reviews Won't Get Him Down

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Jonathan Majors said critics’ poor reviews of his Marvel movie “doesn’t change” how he sees himself.

Majors stars as Kang the Conquerer in the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a movie that’s tied for the worst-reviewed Marvel film with a score of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actor, whose massive year includes his roles in “Creed III” and “Magazine Dreams,” told Indiewire’s “Screen Talk” podcast this week that the reviews are all data and he understands that he’s a “performance within a story.”

“One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere if they’re reading reviews, I’ll say, ‘How’s the movie doing?’ I try to clean my plate and take care of my part,” Majors explained.

“The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it’s not].”

Majors’ performance in the film has been a plusfor several critics yet in Rotten Tomatoes’ “critics’ consensus,” the latest installment to the “Ant-Man” world “lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures.”

The film otherwise has an 83% score among 5,000-plus audience reviews on the site.

The actor told “Screen Talk” that he registers how critics are “just people” who have an opinion.

“These aren’t my Yale professors or my drama teachers. These are people who have kids and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town or they want to be seen in this way or don’t want to be seen in this way,” Majors said.

He added: “I look at the aggregate and – ok – 47. But what does that 47 mean when you also got this amount of box office? What do these things mean? It’s information. I am in the know. I won’t play myself. If you are a critic on a level, I probably know you and understand your politics.”

Majors’ comments arrive as the “Ant-Man” sequel’s writer, Jeff Loveness, told The Daily Beast earlier this week that critics’ reviews took him by surprise.

Loveness, who said put him in a “pretty low spot,” revealed that he went to a movie theater’s showing of the film following the reviews and watched as audiences laughed at jokes he penned for it.

“I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week,” said Loveness, who is set to write the screenplay for the film’s follow-up “Ant-Man: The Kang Dynasty.”

“And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”

