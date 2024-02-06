Jonathan Majors Domestic Violence Sentencing Now Set For April; ‘Loki’ Actor Faces Year Behind Bars – Update

UPDATE, 11:33 AM: Jonathan Majors will now find out if he is going to jail or not on a domestic violence conviction in April.

After a delayed and very brief hearing that just ended, Judge Michael Gaffey told his Manhattan courtroom that the Creed III star will be back on April 8 to learn his fate.

Convicted of reckless assault and harassment by a jury on December 18, 2023, Majors’ faces a sentence that could range from probation to a year behind bars as a first-time offender in a misdemeanor case. The long scheduled sentencing was initially supposed to occur early Tuesday in New York City.

PREVIOUSLY, 6:52 AM: Found guilty on domestic violence charges late last year, Jonathan Majors will not be sentenced today as originally scheduled.

Convicted of reckless assault and harassment in his trial back in December, Majors’ sentencing was initially supposed to occur early this morning in New York City. That plan shifted first thing Tuesday as lead defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry opted to file various motions with the court today, court officials told Deadline. Set to address those motions, the hearing will now begin around 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT.

Originally Majors was supposed to be in the Manhattan courtroom this AM, but his appearance today will now be virtual.

Once sentencing actually occurs, which could be later this month, the former Marvel actor is looking at anything from probation to a year behind bars as a first-time offender in a misdemeanor case.

A jury convicted Majors in December of reckless assault and harassment for his actions last spring during a chauffeured car ride in Manhattan with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that turned into a violent argument.

Along with the trial verdict, the consequences of that night for Majors, professionally, have been dramatic.

The Lovecraft Country Emmy nominee’s career was spiraling even before the jury spoke: Roles for Majors disappeared In the weeks and months after his arrest on domestic violence charges, high-profile ad campaigns featuring him were shelved, and he was quickly dropped by his management and publicity firms.

Last fall Disney pulled Magazine Dreams from its movie release schedule despite early Oscar buzz for Majors’ starring performance as an aspiring bodybuilder. Hours after the verdict in December, Disney fired Majors outright from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was due to return to the sprawling superhero franchise as villain, Kang the Conqueror, in various already announced future Avengers films. Majors had previously played Kang in in both seasons of Loki and in last year’s movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors talent agency, WME, still represents him. In fact, his agent, Elan Ruspoli, testified for Majors at the trial.

Before and during the trial, Majors’ main defense lawyer Chaudhry, portrayed Jabbari as a jilted, revenge-seeking “liar” who wasn’t too injured to go partying with strangers after the altercation. The six-person jury rejected that narrative and sided with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who said the violence was real, and a culmination of a pattern of manipulation and abuse.

Afterwards, Majors told Linsey Davis of ABC News Live in January that the guilty verdict left him “shocked and afraid.” While the actor described the couple’s relationship as troubled in the odd sit-down interview, he denied ever hitting her or any woman. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” Majors said.

That’s what Majors said, but during the trial, jurors saw texts between the couple about an incident in London, six months before the actor’s NYC arrest, in which they argued about a hospital visit. “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go,” Jabbari wrote of a plan to get a prescription for painkillers. Majors replied that going to the hospital would “lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Majors and Jabbari, a dancer from Britain, met in London in 2021 on the Ant-Man set, where Jabbari was hired as a movement coach. Jabbari testified that Majors could be “really loving and sweet,” but had an explosive temper.

Jurors also heard audio of Majors castigating Jabbari for coming home “drunk” from a night out with friends in London in 2022. In audio that Jabbari recorded secretly, Majors called himself “a great man” in need of a “great woman” such as Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

During their car ride through Lower Manhattan after midnight on March 25, Jabbari spotted a text from another woman on the Creed III actor’s phone and grabbed the device.

Jabbari testified that Majors responded with force, twisting her arm and prying her hand back violently enough to fracture a finger, and then struck her in the head. The fight spilled on to the street at a stoplight, where Majors forcefully lifted Jabbari back into the car, “manhandling her … as if she was a doll,” a prosecutor said — a scene that jurors watched on security camera footage.

Jurors also saw footage of Majors running away from the scene, with Jabbari appearing to give chase, and later footage of Jabbari at a nightclub with a group of strangers she met on the street. One of the group testified that Jabbari sat at a table applying ice to her finger.

The panel acquitted Majors of two other misdemeanor charges, aggravated or intentional assault and harassment. Majors told ABC News Live that he hopes to someday find work again in Hollywood.

