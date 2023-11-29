Jonathan Majors Could Face Up to a Year in Jail If Convicted of Assault and Harassment, Says Judge

Jonathan Majors appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday for the first day of a criminal trial over charges brought against him in March

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good (right) on Nov. 29, 2023

Jonathan Majors could spend up to a year in jail if he is convicted following his criminal trial.

Majors, 34, appeared Wednesday at New York Criminal Court for the first day of his trial in the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal case against him.

The actor's trial comes eight months after he was charged in connection with an alleged domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari. He was arrested on March 25 and, the following day, charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, as shown in PEOPLE-obtained documents from the DA's office.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him. Judge Michael Gaffey addressed the Loki actor Wednesday morning, informing Majors that a conviction in the trial could lead to a potential jail sentence as long as one year.

The judge also told Majors that he has the right to be present for each day of the trial and that the trial will continue even if he is absent from the courtroom itself.



Related: A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Legal Troubles: From His March Arrest to Trial Over Alleged Assault

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good on Nov. 29, 2023

Majors appeared at the courthouse Wednesday with his girlfriend Meagan Good, whom he has been dating since May. The Marvel actor and Good, 42, held hands as they arrived at the courthouse; she has appeared at Majors' side at multiple hearings related to the case in recent months.

Judge Michael Gaffey previously denied a request for the dismissal of the Manhattan DA's criminal case against the actor during an Oct. 25 hearing in the case. Jabbari, the woman whom Majors allegedly assaulted, was also arrested on charges of assault and well as criminal mischief in October. A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's office said at the time of her arrest that it "declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Story continues

In the months following Majors' arrest, he was dropped from various projects. The public-relations company that previously represented the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor also parted ways with him.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following a court hearing in May, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team provided the DA's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case, calling the assault case a "witch hunt" against her client.



Related: Jonathan Majors' Accuser Arrested and Charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief, Won't Face Prosecution

AP Photo/Steven Hirsh, Pool Jonathan Majors on June 20, 2023

Majors' lawyer continued to maintain his innocence later that month, disclosing alleged text messages that they claimed showed the then-unidentified woman (now identified as Jabbari) "disavowed any allegations" against the Marvel actor.

Variety also reported in April that "multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's office."



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.