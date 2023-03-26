Jonathan Majors' attorney says video will prove he's innocent in woman's alleged assault

Jonathan Majors says he is the "victim" of domestic violence allegations that led to his arrest in New York.

The actor's attorney Priya Chaudhry told USA TODAY in a statement on Sunday that the “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star "is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows" and expects charges will be dropped.

The New York Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement on Saturday that Majors, 33, was taken into custody after officers received a 911 call from a 30-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted. The woman was taken to the hospital, the statement says.

On Sunday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office told USA TODAY Majors had been arraigned on multiple charges, including assault and aggravated harassment. In the complaint, the woman claimed she was struck with an open hand, causing a laceration behind her ear, and suffered bruising and pain when "the defendant put his hand on her neck."

Jonathan Majors says he's innocent in the alleged domestic dispute that led to his arrest on March 25.

Majors' attorney says she is submitting evidence to the district attorney "with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," Chaudhry said. "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

On Saturday, a judge granted a limited order of protection and released Majors on his own recognizance. The next court date is May 8.

Majors' attorney claims the dispute occurred because the woman "was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested," she said. "We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

"Devotion" star Jonathan Majors poses for a portrait at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va., during the Virginia Film Festival.

On Saturday night, Majors’ representative denied the allegations and told USA TODAY in a statement that the actor “has done nothing wrong.”

“We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the statement said.

Officers responded to a call within the 10 Precinct at approximately 11:14 a.m. ET Saturday.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” the police statement said.

Majors is a rising star in Hollywood, seen two weeks ago on the Oscars stage, presenting best cinematography with Michael B. Jordan.

The Yale-educated actor, an Emmy nominee for HBO's “Lovecraft Country,” recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror and is slated to headline “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” in 2025. The actor stepped into the ring with Jordan as Damian Anderson in the boxing drama “Creed III,” and starred as real-life Navy aviator Jesse Brown in the Korean War drama “Devotion.”

Next up, he stars as an amateur bodybuilder in “Magazine Dreams” (set for release in December) and plays mercurial basketball icon Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Marvel for comment.

Contributing: Kim Willis and Brian Truitt, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jonathan Majors' lawyer says video proves innocence in alleged assault