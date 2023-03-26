Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. On Sunday, an attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is “entirely innocent."

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III" and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded around 11 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

“He has done nothing wrong," the representative said in an email to the AP on Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

On Sunday, an attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, came out more forcefully, saying Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows" and blamed the incident on the woman having “an emotional crisis.”

Chaudhry said there was evidence clearing Majors, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

An email seeking additional comment from the NYPD based on Chaudhry's assertions was not immediately returned Sunday.

In the meantime, the U.S. Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring Majors. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement Sunday that the U.S. Army is “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.”

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the office said in a statement.

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019's “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Majors has starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall" and last year's “Devotion.” He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams,” which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC Following Domestic Dispute

    The "Creed III" and "Ant-Man" star's team denies the assault allegations, stating that "he has done nothing wrong"

  • Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal-injection drugs. The Legislature passed the measure March 20 with a veto-proof majority. Under it, firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections. Pharmaceutical companies increasingly have barred executioners from using their drugs, say

  • Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez ‘Never Apologized’ For ‘Monster-in-Law’ Slap Injury

    This directly contradicts Jennifer Lopez's previous statements.

  • Jonathan Majors, Marvel and 'Creed' star, arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in NY

    Marvel and "Creed" star Jonathan Majors has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman. His representative denies wrongdoing.

  • Finnish leadership condemns attack on veteran lawmaker

    HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s leaders strongly condemned an assault on a Jewish lawmaker who was assaulted and punched in the face Saturday while campaigning for the country's April 2 general election. President Sauli Niinisto tweeted that Saturday’s physical attack on veteran conservative politician Ben Zyskowicz, 68, was “a cowardly act” that delivered a blow to Finnish democracy. Zyskowicz told Finnish media that a large man who appeared to be between the ages of 30 and 40 confronted him at a met

  • Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' After 'Monster-in-Law' Slap Left Her with a Cut

    Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jane Fonda discussed the slapping scene between her and Jennifer Lopez and said she was left with a cut above her eye

  • Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault, his spokesperson denies wrongdoing

    Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York and charged with strangulation and battering a woman, police said. New York City police said the "Creed III" actor was arrested when officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:00 a.m. for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the city's Chelsea neighborhood. Officers placed Majors, 33, into custody without incident, the NYPD said.

  • After tragic year, Brampton Fire plans to expand; rapid growth, illegal basements still a problem

    A key focus for Brampton Fire and Emergency Services this year will be mitigating risk through education and engagement in a quickly growing community, after a grim year in which 10 community members lost their lives — some could have been saved had functional smoke detectors been present. During his budget presentation in late February, Fire Chief Bill Boyes told Council that 2023 will have a “sustained focus this year on fire prevention related activities.” “2022 was a tragic year in the City

  • U.S. will counter foreign interference at home and among allies, one of its top diplomats says

    As U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ottawa wound down, one of the United States' top diplomats touted co-operation with Canada on a variety of key global issues — and vowed to help defend Canadian democracy against foreign interference. Brian Nichols, who serves as assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs, maintained in an interview on CBC's The House airing Saturday the sunny attitude that Biden brought to his events around Parliament Hill on Friday. Leaders from Canada an

  • Montreal cobbler forced to give up beloved shoe repair shop due to allergies

    For Gilles St-Aubin, the most rewarding part of his nearly 50-year career as a cobbler is the reaction he gets from his satisfied customers. "They look at their shoes, and they don't really know where to look because they don't find the repair," he said. "If they don't see a repair, it's because it's perfect." This attention to detail has helped the popular Cordonnerie Monkland shoe repair shop grow a loyal following since St-Aubin and his wife Monica Turcotte first opened it 32 years ago. "I th

  • No charges laid against officers who killed 1 man, injured another during Markham home invasion investigation

    Ontario's police watchdog won't lay charges against two York Regional Police officers who shot a pair of 23-year-old men in Markham late last year, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence on Nov. 25, the SIU said in a press release Saturday. The two undercover officers were inside a pickup truck surveilling an SUV believed to be connected to a

  • More chaos around Brampton medical school plan—Council feuds over displaced library & arts organizations

    Frustration coloured Brampton Council Chambers, as the City scrambles to navigate the takeover of the Bramalea Civic Centre for the proposed Toronto Metropolitan University School of Medicine. Councillor Rowena Santos described “frustration about how arts continues to be pushed aside for what people think are other priorities” after saying she was shocked to learn the school of medicine will be located in the Civic Centre where the Lester B. Pearson Theatre, various arts organizations and the Ch

  • Protests erupt in NYC - not for Trump but for 'The Joker'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion. It’s a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. But on Saturday, it was just a movie shoot — for the “Joker” sequel to be preci

  • Culling of bighorn sheep near Diamond Valley, Alta. sparks call for protective regulation

    The president of a wildlife foundation meant to protect a vulnerable species of wildlife in Alberta is calling for stricter regulations after a herd of bighorn sheep contracted a deadly illness. Last month, a pneumonia outbreak within a small herd of bighorn sheep near Diamond Valley, Alta. led to a culling of the animals. According to the province, several of the dead sheep tested positive for the respiratory illness. Five of the six had visual evidence of pneumonia, and mycoplasma was confirme

  • Orlando City's 2-1 win snaps Philadelphia's home win streak

    CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia's 13-match winning streak at home with a 2-1 victory on Saturday. Philadelphia's home winning streak, which included playoff games, was the longest in MLS since San Jose won a record 14 straight from 2001-02. The Union were unbeaten at Subaru Park in 24 regular-season matches. Their last loss at home was on Sept. 3, 2021. Orlando (2-1-2) downed the Red Bulls in the season opener but hadn't won since.

  • Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Strangling, Assaulting, Harassing Woman in New York

    Authorities say Creed III actor was involved in a domestic dispute in New York City

  • After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi

    SILVER CITY, Miss. (AP) — Nothing remained of William Barnes’ home in the tiny western Mississippi town of Silver City after a killer tornado tore it off its foundations. He stood in disbelief Saturday as he surveyed the lot where he'd lived for 20 years, twisted debris of cinder blocks and mangled wood siding scattered across where his home once stood. “We lost everything but got out alive,” he said, holding his young granddaughter in his arms. Stories were similar throughout the town of just o

  • Lady Gaga Spotted on Set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ for the First Time—Check Out Her Transformation

    This is no joke for a jester—we finally have our first behind-the-scenes look at Lady Gaga from the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. And based on these photos, we're even more excited to see Gaga transform into the popular DC character of Harley Quinn. The “Bad Romance” singer was spotted on the streets of New York in an outfit (fittingly) covered in checkered diamonds. While we don't know what's happening in this particular scene, Gaga's character is seen leaving a courthouse with po

  • Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Costume Revealed in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Set Photos

    What’s funnier than one clown? How about two? Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is going to have some criminal company for “Folie à Deux,” with Lady Gaga joining the sequel for a role reported to be a spin on the Batman villain Harley Quinn. New photographs have emerged from the production, unveiling Gaga’s costume and make-up for […]

  • Lady Gaga Films Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel as Harley Quinn in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!

    Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024