Jonathan Klinsmann making 'good impression' in Hertha trial

BERLIN (AP) -- Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai says Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, is making a ''good impression'' during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

''He'll come with us on our training camp and then a decision will be made'' on whether the club offers a contract, Dardai says. ''I'll consult with my colleagues and of course the final decision is mine.''

Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has played for University of California.

Despite being a goalkeeper, 20-year-old Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha.