Jonathan Isaac optimistic about returning for training camp

When the Orlando Magic start training camp in late September, they’ll do so hoping Jonathan Isaac will be ready to return after being sidelined the last two years. Isaac seemed optimistic that he’ll be ready. “I feel great, I’m doing really good,” Isaac said during an interview with Crain & Company in April. “I know there was the whole hiccup with my right hamstring, but I feel great. I’m really looking forward to coming back next season and being able to play. I’m all good.”

Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel

Isaac continues to rehab with the hopes of returning for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL. “The biggest thing they see is games played and that you haven’t played in so long, but they don’t know the work that goes in day in and day out,” Isaac said when asked about the rehab process. “The meticulous grind of it all. It just takes time. As much as I want it to go faster, it’s just part of the process and the plan. Looking forward to coming back next season.” -via Orlando Sentinel / May 8, 2022

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during rehabilitation and has undergone a small surgical procedure, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. “Obviously, this was unexpected,” said Weltman. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.” Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season last week (Mar. 15). -via NBA.com / March 22, 2022

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic forward Jonathan Isaac to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 15, 2022