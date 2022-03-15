Jonathan Isaac done for the season

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic forward Jonathan Isaac to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season #MagicTogether

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Magic announce that Jonathan Isaac (rehabbing torn ACL) will not play during the remainder of this season. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury in the Disney Bubble in August, 2020: pic.twitter.com/1H64DTWTuA – 10:04 AM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic announced that Jonathan Isaac will miss the remainder of the season. He also missed all of last season due to a torn left ACL suffered in the bubble.

The full statement from president Jeff Weltman: pic.twitter.com/OQMhbF9iaU – 10:00 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Magic announce that Jonathan Isaac won’t play this season. @Khobi Price had it first.

He’ll have been out for 26-1/2 months when next season begins. – 9:54 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Just 136 games played for Jonathan Isaac in five NBA seasons. When he plays next, he’ll have missed two consecutive seasons.

Isaac is owed $52.2M through 2024-25. $17.4M per season, all fully guaranteed with no options.

That’s very fair value if he’s healthy. Big if though. – 9:53 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Magic are shutting down forward Jonathan Isaac for the remainder of the season, president Jeff Weltman says. Full quote: pic.twitter.com/OLS9zPV6jd – 9:50 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Orlando announced that Jonathan Isaac will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

Isaac tore his left ACL on Aug. 2, 2020.

He is in year one of a four-year $69.6M extension. – 9:48 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Breaking: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac has been ruled out for remainder of season, league sources tell @orlandosports …. from @Khobi Price 👇🏾orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:30 AM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

BREAKING: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac has been ruled out for the remainder of the season: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:27 AM

