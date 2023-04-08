Jonathan Franzen on Thomas Brussig’s portrait of teenage silliness and true love in East Berlin

Teenage kicks: Sonnenallee (1999), the film of Brussig’s novel

It’s fitting that The Short End of the Sonnenallee ends with the appearance of a man who literally works miracles, because the novel itself is a kind of miracle. Set in the last decade of the German Democratic Republic, 30-odd years into the East German experiment in totalitarian surveillance and rigid ideological conformity, and written in hindsight, 10 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany, the novel should, by all rights, be a reck­oning with the tragedy of that experiment – with its terrors and injustices, its mendacity and bleakness. A firm rule of the liter­ature of Eastern ­Europe under com­munism, whether the philosoph­ical ironies of Milan Kundera, the coded fables of Ismail Kadare, or the metaphysical theatrics of ­Vác­lav Havel, is that its intentions be serious. And no Soviet-satellite European state was more serious than East Germany. The country was ­essen­tially a giant prison, its western borders heavily fortified and lined with a “death strip”, on which citizens trying to flee across it would be shot, and the world had never witnessed a system of political surveillance more pervasive than the one developed by the Stasi, the GDR’s state security service, which maintained files on more than one-third of the country’s population.

After the Wall came down, in 1989, two basic emotional positions were available to survivors of the regime. You could be angry about the decades of privation and repression, the betrayals by your neighbours, the lies in which you’d been forced to participate, the ­corruption and hypocrisy of the Party leadership. Alternatively, if you were a worker who’d had a decent life under the regime, you might feel regret for the passing of the proletarian dictatorship, resentment of the crass materialism and economic insecurities that the conquering West brought with it. Either way, looking back, you were serious. And this is the miracle of Thomas Brussig. When he looks back, in The Short End of the Sonnenallee, he does it without anger or regret. What he sees is neither a dystopia nor a utopia, but something poig­nant. He sees people being people, the way people have always been and always will be. He also, miraculously, sees something silly.

It helps, in this regard, that the novel’s main characters are adolescent boys: the desires and troubles of teenagers are seldom far from ­silliness. The novel’s brilliant stroke is to highlight their silliness by ­situating it in the most serious of places. Their families all live up against the Wall, on the runt end of a street, the Sonnenallee, which protrudes from West Berlin into the Soviet Zone. Their windows look out on the death strip, on towers where soldiers stand waiting to shoot would-be escapees, and on a barricaded checkpoint for traffic from the West. Directly beyond the Wall is an observation platform from which curious Westerners can gawk at the death strip. The boys of the Sonnenallee are so tantalisingly close to freedom that they can hear the gawkers and shout back to them, even as the West remains as inaccessible to them as the moon. An ordinary novel might play up the sorrow of their situation. An extraordinary novel, while acknowledging the sorrow, plays up its ridiculousness.

The border, though closed to the teenage characters, is not so impermeable that they’re not all mad for the West. They have access to Western television, they have Western relatives (and know smugglers) who can get them Western goods, and the girl they’re all in love with, the great beauty of the Sonnenallee, Miriam, is obsessed with making out with Western boys, who are free to cross the border. Most important, they have politically forbidden music, which they record on their tape recorders from Western radio channels of the era, such as SFBeat. They may have grown up under a regime whose repressive ambitions rival North Korea’s, and they may be continually deprived, but the texture of their daily lives is paradoxically one of fullness. In their scavenging and resourceful way, they experience the West more vividly, and appreciate it more deeply, than Westerners themselves do. Characteristic of Brussig’s humane vision – his charting of a middle way between denunciation of the East for its political excesses and resentment of the West for its material excesses – is his ­rendering of dep­rivation as a kind of blessing. In the words of one of the novel’s more thoughtful young characters, Mario, “Wanting something is much more ­interesting than having it.”

To be sure, the socialist state is always there, and Brussig gives the evils and annoyances of totalitarianism their due. The younger characters live in fear of ruining their life prospects through some minor offence against the state (or, almost as bad, of being compelled to give a self-critical presentation at school), while the older characters fear the Stasi and the Russians. No one who’s not connected with the Stasi can get a telephone at home, and no one but the very privileged can get a car repaired in less than a month. Apartments are cramped, running water is intermittent, shop queues are long, travel in the East is restricted, travel to the West forbidden altogether, and elections are a travesty: every adult citizen is expected to cast a vote for the only slate of candidates on the ballot. Young people display their patriotism, willingly or not, by joining the socialist youth group, the Free German Youth, and marching in parades on Republic Day, October 7.

In a world of scarcity and distrust, in which absolutely everything is political, the one thing the people of the Sonnenallee can count on is each other. The remarkable ease and closeness of their friendships is central to the novel’s charm. (I’m hard-pressed to think of a novel in which people treat their neighbours with more consistent kindness.) Figures who first appear in the book as menacing or upsetting outsiders – the local policeman, who bears the maladroit East German title of Designated Precinct Enforcer; the checkpoint border guard, who’s fervently convinced of communism’s eventual global triumph; the two gay assistants at the local dance school, who are dubbed, with the casual homophobia of high-school boys, the Dancing Pansies – become magically humanised as they’re drawn into the Sonnenallee community. Even plainly odious minor characters, such as a fanatically disciplinarian army commandant, or a Party functionary whose job is to police counterrevolutionary thought, acquire unexpected poignancy as they fall victim to the absurdities of the East German state. Only from irredeemably dogmatic characters does Brussig withhold his sympathy. And even there, the narrative moves in such a way as simply to exclude them from the circle of sympathy and leave them to their own devices, as if to be denied access to a community of kindness is punishment enough.

Is the warmth in Brussig’s depiction of the GDR realistic? Not having lived there, I’m in no position to judge, but I would guess that the answer is yes and no. The uses of adversity are famously sweet, and it makes sense that friendship and its paired foundations, trust and love, would be all the more precious, all the more intensely felt, in a society determined to erode them in service to political obedience. But a novel is an invented thing, its content a selected thing, and I can’t help thinking that what’s ultimately being depicted is not a society but one very unusual person’s relationship to it. The East German writer who can portray a community so lovably and laughably is a writer whose sense of humour and ­capacity for forgiveness survived totalitarianism miraculously intact. Although the details of life in the GDR are ­realistic, the story to which they’re harnessed has the inwardness and self-sufficiency of something deeply personal. The events in the book are a bit too funny to be true to life, its plot turns a bit too neatly. Again and again, Brussig introduces odd little circumstances and incidental story lines that seem to go nowhere, only to pick them up later and resolve them into perfect narrative punch lines. By the end of the book, when the last of the jokes has paid off, it’s clear that although we’ve recognis­ably been in communist East Berlin, we’ve been no less inside the heart of Thomas Brussig. The very title of the book is a declaration of his independence. Defying the one adjective we all associate with life behind the Iron Curtain, the word dark, Brussig gives us the word Sonnen­allee – Boulevard of the Sun. The street name is real and can be found on a map, and where a different writer might have used its warmth and its poetry to telegraph irony, Brussig deploys it as a correction of our assumptions about life in the East. When Berlin was partitioned, in 1945, the Allies claimed almost the entire length of the Sonnen­allee. But East Berlin, too, got its piece of the sun.

If the short end of the Sonnen­allee is a charmed space, a place where silliness and true love are possible, the contours of this space are those of recollection in ­tranquillity. Not only is the novel’s chronology nonlinear, it can’t even really be sorted out. The story­telling moves in the disordered way that memory itself does. One scene leads to another by free association; incidents are grouped more by theme than by sequence. These are all the things that happened, the narrator seems to say, but I’ll be damned if I can remember which thing followed which. The effect is to heighten the sense of enchantment, the fairy-tale feeling of “Once upon a time”, the mood of a dream in which motifs keep recurring. But Brussig’s method is also more realistic than a conventional telling would be, because we don’t remember our lives the way a novel ­typically organises lives.

Although The Short End of the Sonnenallee is refreshingly unserious in tone and content, its form reflects a deeper kind of seriousness. When a state has collapsed and vanished, when a crushingly thorough political experiment has failed, all that remains is memory. What matters afterwards is less the GDR itself than how those who experienced it recall their lives in it: how they choose to recall them.

To laugh at the recollection of a dark time – specifically, a time in which the collective was paramount, the individual a nullity – is to reframe the notion of seriousness. The central image of Sonnen­allee is that of an unread love letter that the novel’s main character, Michael Kuppisch, ardently hopes (but can’t be sure) is addressed to him, and that is carried out of his hands by the wind, up over the Wall outside his apartment building, and down onto the death strip. The Wall is the product of vast geopolitical and ideological forces: the devas­tation of Europe by the Nazis, the Cold War manoeuvrings of America and the Soviet Union, the logic of scientific ­socialism. While historians of the era rightly focus on these forces, the novelist focuses on a ­single sheet of paper, and on Michael ­Kuppisch’s ridiculous attempts to retrieve it from the death strip, as if the truly serious struggle were not between East and West, not between competing ­ideologies, but between individual humanity and the weight of history.

Although this weight was especially heavy in East Berlin in the 1980s, Brussig’s novel is relevant to our own times as well. The GDR may have been singularly rigorous in its intolerance of dissent, its demonisation of its adversaries, its designation of certain words as taboo, and its creation of an atmosphere of paranoia, but Brussig’s depiction of it in Sonnenallee is an unsettling premonition of our own political excesses, on both the Left and the Right, and of the anxieties of technology run amok. However much the Stasi knew about its subjects, Google and Facebook know far more about theirs. Now, as then, there are dogmas that must be ­publicly subscribed to, politically forbidden language to be avoided, for fear of having one’s life ruined, and the very same kind of lies are propagated: Donald Trump was ­re-elected by a landslide (if not quite with the 99 per cent support achieved by the communist National Front), blue-state American cities are as ravaged by “criminality” as East German students were taught to believe the West was, and “enemies” both within and beyond our borders are bent on destroying our way of life. But The Short End of the Sonnenallee also stands as a reminder that, even when the public realm becomes a nightmare, people can still ­privately manage to preserve their humanity, and be silly, and forgive. If Brussig could do it in East ­Germany, of all places, anyone can do it anywhere.

I first read The Short End of the ­Sonnenallee at the urging of my friend Anne Rubesame, a native East Berliner, who was helping me with the GDR chapters of my novel Purity. “If you want to know what it was really like for us back then,” she told me, “you’ve got to read ­Brussig.” I proceeded to read Brussig and to borrow liberally, in Purity, from the spirit of Sonnen­allee and his first novel, Heroes Like Us. I was surprised to discover that, although the latter had been translated into English, the former had not. Sonnenallee is the rare novel that not only made me laugh (again and again), but brought tears to my eyes (at the moment when it comes home to one of the older characters that she can never, ever be a Westerner). I couldn’t believe that a novel so smart and so funny, so winningly readable, so original in its method, so relevant in its themes, hadn’t found a wider ­international audience. I thought that someday I ought to try trans­lating it myself.

For several years, the German edition sat on a shelf near my desk and quietly reproached me. Then, out of the blue, I got an email from a professor of German history and literature, Jenny Watson, who was frustrated that she couldn’t teach Sonnenallee to her non-German-reading students at Marquette ­University. I told her I shared her frustration, and I suggested she translate the book herself. In remarkably short order, she sent me an energetic rough draft, which inspired me to finally ­undertake my own translation of Brussig’s language.

The resulting text is a dual labour of love, Jenny’s and mine. I’m hugely grateful to her, for supplying the impetus and the groundwork for this edition; to Anne Rubesame, for reading the text and offering extremely helpful comments; and to Thomas Brussig himself, for unpacking the book’s trickiest sentences and word choices and sharing his own thoughts about his accomplishment.

The Short End of the Sonnenallee (Fourth Estate, £14.99) is out on Thurs