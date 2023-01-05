Jonathan Foltz To Lead New Technology and App Division of Bergio International

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry announces Jonathan Foltz will be taking a new role at Bergio International, heading up the new technology, WEB3, and app division.

It's been about 22 months since Aphrodite's was acquired in a cash and BRGO stock deal to take Bergio International to a new digital level. Since the Aphrodite's deal, Bergio has also acquired Print-On-Demand and SAAS brand Gearbubble. It is looking to grow its holding company with additions of newly acquired talent in the technology and marketing space.

Jonathan Foltz is one of them, former President and Co-Founder of Aphrodite's, who is known for building, growing, and scaling companies quickly - with more than a dozen companies under his belt. He is now looking to take on a new role in the public company and will be stepping down from the helm of Aphrodite's.

He is taking on an advisor role at Aphrodite's and stepping into a new role to create a new research, innovation, apps, and technology division of Bergio International.

Jonathan is passing the temporary President helm to his long-time business partner and co-founder of Aphrodite's, Umer Hadeed. This was an easy choice and natural progression of leadership because of their past in building companies together.

Jonathan Foltz states, "It's been a fun, wild, and experiential journey with Aphrodite's since 2016. After 6 years at the helm of the company, I am ready to step down and follow my passion and inspiration in the app, WEB3, A.I., and exponential technology space. I believe we are at an important crossroads and there is a grand acceleration with technology like we have never seen before, and I can better serve by being at the forefront of this new technology."

He added, "After all the restructuring and vertical integration of Aphrodite's since being acquired, new leadership is required and it will be a big boost after all the new changes that have been applied. I am very thankful for the opportunities, the fun times, and the lessons that came along the way. I wish the best of luck to Aphrodite's team and new management. I will continue to work closely with some of the team members, as they will be part of the new arm of BRGO, and I will continue to advise the company."

After the acquisition, a lot of changes were created to set a new foundation for Aphrodite's to fit into the public company. Vertically integrating to get direct jewelry production, leaning the company in and out, adding new data analytics tools after the IOS14 changes, laying down the proper financial measuring tools, and changing internal shipments to a 3PL company to concentrate on what Aphrodite's does best: Marketing & Product Development.

Umer Hadeed, the new President of Aphrodite's states, "I am both honored and excited to take on the role of President of Aphrodite's. I am grateful to my predecessor, Jonathan Foltz, for his leadership and guidance. I know these are big shoes to fill as we embark on this new chapter, and I would like to reaffirm my commitment to our values and our mission. I am committed to leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation and to serve our customers, employees, and community in the best way possible. Thank you for your continued support as we work together to achieve great things as a team."

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio, comments on the new arm and the transition of new leadership for Aphrodite's, "I would like to congratulate Umer Hadeed on taking the position as the President of Aphrodite's. This was an easy decision. Umer has been the Co-Founder and Vice-President since inception and is familiar with all aspects of the company."

He added, "We need to be on the forefront of technology, adding the new arm with the leadership of Jonathan is essential to have the edge in space. Jonathan is a visionary and the perfect candidate to lead the new division."

Bergio International sees the rising tides and is looking to stay ahead of the new changes in technology and is excited to announce the new arm of BRGO. The Bergio team also understands that technology is moving quicker than ever before and is making sure that they are at the forefront of this.



Applications and SAAS will comprise mainly of e-commerce apps and will transition further into Artificial Intelligence, WEB3, Blockchain, and Exponential Technologies.

About Aphrodite's

Aphrodite's is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry, marketing, and technology company best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards. It grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. The brand features jewelry, sunglasses, and watches showcasing an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and anklets. For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com .

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

