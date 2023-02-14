Jonathan Dimbleby calls for BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign

Richard Sharp testifying in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee in London on February 7, 2023 - Getty/Getty

Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby has called for the under-fire BBC chairman Richard Sharp to “fall on his sword” and resign.

Mr Sharp is currently under scrutiny after it emerged he had acted as a go-between for an £800,000 loan guarantee for then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Dimbleby warned that Mr Sharp's actions were causing a "great deal of damage for the BBC".

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is still standing by the embattled former banker despite a highly-critical cross-party report by MPs finding Mr Sharp chairman made "significant errors of judgment".

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Mr Dimbelby said: "I have no doubt he is an honourable man, no reason do I have to doubt that.

"But what he should do honourably is to fall on his sword and say' in the interest of the BBC which I care about I don't want this to go on and on and on, I shall stand aside'."

Mr Dimbeley added that “we live in a world where popular opinion is scathing” of those in power and the row could worsen distrust of public institutions, such as the BBC.

Jonathan Dimbleby said he had "no doubt" Mr Sharp was an "honourable" man - Jay Williams

Former journalist Baroness Wheatcroft, who sits on the Lords Communications and Digital Committee, added her voice to the demands for Mr Sharp to resign from the "plum job".

"Mr Sharp may be a very honourable man but there's no getting away from the fact he helped to organise an £800,000 loan that would get the prime minister out of financial trouble, he did him a favour just when he wanted the prime minister to give him the top job at the BBC," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Even if Mr Sharp behaved absolutely correctly, it doesn't look right, it doesn't smell right, and it doesn't feel right for the BBC to have a chairman who is now being questioned about his judgment.

"What the BBC needs in a chairman is impeccable judgment."

The new calls came after a report from the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said Mr Sharp failed to declare to MPs his role in facilitating the arrangement when he was applying for the job.

Story continues

The MPs said his actions "constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals" applying for prominent public appointments.

Mr Sunak said on Monday he will await the outcome of the inquiry ordered by the Commissioner for Public Appointments despite calls from Labour for Mr Sharp to go.

Mr Sunak has said he supports Mr Sharp and is "confident" in the "process" that led to his appointment - James Glossop/AFP

Mr Sharp has apologised for introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then-prime minister with his financial troubles, to the Cabinet Office.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp previously said: "“Mr Sharp believed he had dealt with the issue by proactively briefing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the role of BBC Chair, and therefore beyond connecting Mr Blyth with Mr Case, he recused himself from the matter.

“At that meeting, and subsequently, it was not suggested by the Cabinet Office that the act of connecting Mr Blyth with Mr Case was something that should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being party to the matter going forward he would be excluded from any conflict.”

The spokesman added: “Mr Sharp would like to apologise again to the BBC’s brilliant staff given the distraction it has caused.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak supports Mr Sharp in the role, and was "confident" in the "process" that led to his appointment.