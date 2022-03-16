How Jonathan David went from amateur prospect in Ottawa to a star targeted by Arsenal and Liverpool

(AFP via Getty Images)

If Lille are to spark an unlikely comeback against Chelsea in the Champions League, then you can bet Jonathan David will be at the heart of it.

David only turned professional four years ago, originally starting his career playing amateur football in Canada, but now the striker is one of Europe’s hottest properties ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, Liverpool and other Premier League clubs are tracking him, but there is interest from clubs in Italy and Spain too.

It underlines just how far David has come, who began his career playing amateur football in Ottawa.

His talent was clear then, though, and he was called up to represent Canada at youth level despite not playing professionally.

Determined to make it in Europe, David’s agent put together footage of his client to show clubs. There was interest from all three of Canada’s MLS teams, but the young striker was hungry to prove himself in Europe.

The footage had some of David’s performances for Canada’s Under-17s and scouts were impressed by what they saw. Despite not working in a professional setup, the youngster troubled a talented Mexico side with his movement, pace and technique.

In the end, three clubs offered trials - Gent, Red Bull Salzburg and Stuttgart.

A verbal agreement was struck with Gent for David to join them in January 2018, when he turned 18, but before that he made regular trips to the Belgian club. The striker would go over for two to three weeks at a time, training with their youth team, so he could hit the ground running when he joined.

David spent the rest of that season playing for Gent’s Under-21 before breaking into the first team.

(Getty Images)

Within two years he had begun to show his talent, scoring 30 goals in 60 league games, and clubs came calling in the summer of 2020.

There was strong interest from England, with Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leeds all keen. The latter were particularly interested as Marcelo Bielsa believed he would suit his style of football.

In the end, Lille won the race for David after a successful pitch from director of football Luis Campos.

It was sold to David he could get the chance to play Europa League and Champions League football. Lille’s track record of developing young players and then selling them onto big clubs was also attractive.

Some of the Premier League’s biggest sides had been tracking David in that summer of 2020, but it was agreed he needed a ‘middle step’ before making a big move. Lille provided that perfect opportunity and the French club are ready to cash in on the striker this summer.

Now the clubs chasing David are not Brighton, Crystal Palace or Leeds, but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. The Gunners are particularly keen and have scouted David since he was playing in Belgium.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has come a long way since then. Gent often used him just behind the striker, which meant he predominantly played facing the goal.

At Lille he has been able to develop his game, specifically playing with his back to goal. Scouts have been impressed by his tactical work, particularly his positioning between defensive lines and finding space in the box too.

There was, unsurprisingly, interest in David during the January transfer window but he was never open to leaving then. Instead, he wanted time to assess his options before making a decision this summer. A move in January would have felt rushed.

Given his rise there must be times when David has to pinch himself, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The striker recently teamed up with former USA player Tony Sanneh as part of a charity to help underprivileged youth football players in Haiti, where David’s parents are from.

He left there when he was six to move to Canada and now the next stop on that journey looks like one of Europe’s biggest clubs.