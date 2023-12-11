Jonathan Bailey says “Wicked” films will defy gravity and belief: 'Going to blow people's minds'

The future Fiyero calls Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba "incredible" and says the cast is "completely bonded for life."

Jonathan Bailey knows you've got a full year before the first of the two Wicked movies premieres — and he hopes that's long enough for you to secure your wig before you're snatched completely bald.

“It’s going to blow people’s minds,” Bailey teased of movie musical directed by John M. Chu. “So get ready. You’ve got a year to prepare.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Fellow Travelers star gushed about his costars in the film adaptation of the insanely popular Broadway musical.

“Everyone who's involved is a theater nerd," he told the publication, noting that the cast has now been "completely bonded for life."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Jonathan Bailey

Bailey plays Prince Fiyero, the love interest to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba (a.k.a. The Wicked Witch of the West), with Bailey reserving special praise for the Oscar-less (for now) EGOT.

"Having watched her perform and doing opposite her and just seeing what she's doing is pretty incredible," the Bridgerton alum said.

Bailey was also impressed by Michelle Yeoh, who was fresh off her Oscar win when she played her first scene against Bailey and Ariana Grande's Glinda, as Madame Morrible.

"I literally think the Oscar was just off-screen watching the scene as it took place," he recalled. "Me and Ari were very giggle-y that day, and to see Michelle Yeoh sing and be brilliant was amazing."

According to Bailey, he had to squeeze making Wicked into his already busy schedule and he gave an example of one particular "wild" weekend during which he went from filming Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer in Toronto on Sunday, to shooting Bridgerton in London on Saturday, and then rehearsing choreography with Grande for Wicked on Sunday.

"Poor Matt," Bailey added. "We shared a two-way trailer, so whenever I was dancing, I think I was rocking him either awake or to sleep."

Story continues

Matt Bomer's sacrifices will be honored when part one of Wicked premieres on Nov. 27, 2024, with part two coming Nov. 26, 2025.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.