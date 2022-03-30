Jonathan Bailey Says He’ll ‘100%’ Return To ‘Bridgerton’ When He’s Needed

“Bridgerton’s” family patriarch Anthony Bridgerton won’t be retiring to the country forever now that he’s found his Viscountess in Kate. Jonathan Bailey, who plays the Viscount and eldest Bridgerton sibling, says he will return to the show.

“100%,” he told TheWrap Wednesday night, when we asked if he would be coming back to the show in some sort of capacity.

Each season of the show is expected to focus on a different “Bridgerton” sibling falling in love and finding a partner, thus shifting the focus to new leads in every series. Bailey’s character, though, does feature throughout the books. Like with Daphne in Season 1, Anthony, at least in the books, is involved in various situations that involve his siblings’ marriages.

“I’m going to be there for when I’m needed, but also, you know, there’s no way I’m not going to be at the weddings of — from everyone from Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, Luke Newts, down to Will Tilson and Florence Hunt,” he said, adding, “I love them all.” (Jessie plays Eloise, Thompson is Benedict, “Newts,” aka Luke Newton, plays Colin, Ruby Stokes is Francesca, Tilson plays Gregory and Hunt plays Hyacinth.)

And of course, after a Season 2 finale that confirmed Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley) had wed (and were very loved up), Bailey hopes to see family man Anthony at some point.

“And I just can’t wait for him to have a baby,” he said as he reflected on what he’d like to see happen next for Kate and Anthony.

“Baby Edmund is the first that’s to come, if it’s according to the books. But maybe they’ll have octuplets or something. Maybe they’ll flip it on its head,” he laughed.

On Tuesday, Ashley, who plays Anthony’s wife Kate, confirmed she planned to return, too.

“Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure,” she told E! News. “And I’m super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they’re loved up and they’ve kind of sorted themselves out.”

At this point, no details have emerged on which storyline the show will follow next, however the third book is based on Benedict’s story. In fact, executive producer, creator and showrunner for Seasons 1 and 2, Chris Van Dusen, previously told TheWrap, his master plan included one sibling love story a season.

“I didn’t pinpoint exactly what season we would be seeing what,” he said when TheWrap asked if the show would follow the order of the books. “It was just that I had a goal of being able to explore all the siblings.”

Visit TheWrap later this week for more of our interview with Bailey.