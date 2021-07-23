Jonathan Armoyan Acquires Additional Common Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. and becomes Reporting Insider

HALIFAX, NS, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Jonathan Armoyan ("Armoyan") announces that he has acquired ownership of 200,000 common shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSXV: RUM) ("Rocky Mountain"), with its head office at 11478 149 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 1W7, for an aggregate purchase price of $40,000 ($0.20 per share).

The common shares were purchased on the market and were acquired for investment purposes. Armoyan may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Rocky Mountain, depending on market and other conditions.

Armoyan's acquisition of 200,000 common shares represents approximately 0.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rocky Mountain.

Immediately before the acquisition, Armoyan owned 4,700,000 common shares of Rocky Mountain, representing approximately 9.90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rocky Mountain. Following the acquisition, Armoyan now owns 4,900,000 common shares of Rocky Mountain, which represents approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rocky Mountain.

