Jonathan Anderson Talks Creativity, Resilience and the End of Ivory Towers

PARIS — When Jonathan Anderson was named president of the fashion jury of the 35th edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography, nobody could have predicted that he would be officiating remotely due to a global pandemic.

Anderson is no stranger to talent competitions. The designer, who founded his JW Anderson brand in 2008 and joined Loewe in 2013, created the Loewe Craft Prize in 2016 and is one of the jury members of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, which has helped spotlight talent such as Marine Serre and Grace Wales Bonner.

So he quite naturally stepped into the role of mentor to the 10 Hyères finalists with an online masterclass on Friday. Anderson revealed that the upheaval caused by the coronavirus outbreak has allowed him to reconnect with how he felt as an emerging designer.

“There is an immediacy,” he told Loïc Prigent in the conversation. “As we step into this decade, newness and immediacy is key.”

And although he works for the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Anderson predicted that the era of the star designer is dead.

“The cliché of the ivory tower that’s mentioned in every fashion book, that’s over, and it’s OK for it to be over,” he said, eliciting protestations from Prigent, who thrives on capturing moments of excess and hysteria on camera.

In an interview with WWD, Anderson elaborated on how the crisis is rekindling creativity and opening paths for new ideas, and how British performance artists Gilbert & George have got him thinking about privilege and the importance of living in the present.

WWD: Fashion editors and buyers were overwhelmingly positive about your “Show on the Wall” concept. You found a creative way of compensating for the absence of a runway show with a box containing images and objects that told the story of the Loewe spring collection. How do you apply that thinking to being the host of the fashion jury at Hyères and doing that remotely?

Jonathan Anderson: I’m incredibly honored to do it this year. I’m sad not to be there, but in a weird way, I’m glad that we’re doing it this way, because I feel like it fulfills the moment.

I’ve actually got quite used to doing the remote thing. We all should have had good enough practice for it. I think this is a year in which we all have to take responsibility, as we’ve been told, to try to get through this year, and to the foreseeable future. We’re getting used to a new type of normal, so I think we are very lucky that in this period that we do have technology. And to be honest, this technology existed before the pandemic, we just didn’t utilize it. For me, being the president of the festival, I wanted to be able to make sure that we could take this to a bigger audience, not just a domestic audience.

WWD: Because Hyères is quite an insider-y festival, isn’t it? It’s all about being there, and hanging out and catching up with industry folk. So this is actually an interesting way of looking at it, expanding that to a bigger audience.

J.A.: We’ve partnered with YouTube, we have been able to work with LVMH on the digital side internally here. And I think it just opens up the conversation, ultimately.

WWD: In practical terms, how can you judge the collections without being able to see them in person?

J.A.: I did the edit with a few of the other jury members at the beginning of the year, so I’d already seen the clothing in the flesh, plus each of the participants has created amazing printed material, which I have here in my office.

WWD: Is it mainly look books? Or have they included other sensory triggers?

J.A.: They’ve included so many different things. You know, I have perfume here. I have got textiles, I’ve got ceramics, I’ve got gadgets, I’ve got a Toile de Jouy lithograph. So, I think what is amazing is that no matter what the circumstances, creativity will prevail.

WWD: And what are you looking for from these young designers? Because it’s a very hard period for them to be coming up. All the buyers are super cautious, and are probably less likely to invest in young brands. What do they need to do to be relevant in this period?

J.A.: I think what we’re seeing in this industry is the very big brands, and the very small brands, are [the ones] who are really surviving.

